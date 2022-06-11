Dothan Eagle Super 12 baseball selections released: Birdsong coach of the year, McDaniel top player

Blayne McDaniel produced a dominating season for a state championship team, especially in shutting down opponents on the mound.

Bubber Birdsong, meanwhile, guided one of the top seasons of Headland baseball in more than 30 years with a deep playoff run during his first season as head coach of the Rams.

That success has led to Dothan Eagle yearly honors for the two. McDaniel, a senior pitcher/centerfielder, has been chosen the Super 12 baseball Player of the Year and Birdsong has been selected the Coach of the Year for the 2022 high school baseball season.

McDaniel finished the year with an 11-1 pitching record, amassing the most wins of any pitcher in the Dothan Eagle coverage area, while compiling a 1.29 earned run average, a 0.88 walks/hits to innings pitched ratio plus 118 strikeouts over 76 innings. He helped G.W. Long to a 34-8 record and to the AHSAA Class 2A state title.

Birdsong, after two years as an assistant coach at Headland, directed the Rams to a 24-5 record and to the Class 5A state semifinals. The semifinal appearance was the first at Headland since 1986 and the win total was the most since 2018.

Hard work, improved change-up sparks McDaniel

A three-sport athlete at G.W. Long, McDaniel started slowly after a lengthy basketball season that didn’t end until a regional finals appearance on Feb. 23. The baseball team had their first game the following day and two more two days later.

G.W. Long head coach Drew Miller, realizing McDaniel wasn’t in baseball shape yet, utilized the senior for short relief appearances that opening week. One of the outings was a loss to eventual Class 5A state runner-up Holtville in what turned out to be McDaniel’s only loss on the season. A week later on March 3, he got his first start and a no decision.

From there, McDaniel was simply dominant.

In his remaining starts, the left-hander was a perfect 10-0 with a 0.59 earned run average, a 0.68 WHIP and 91 strikeouts. He allowed only eight walks, five earned runs and 32 hits over his final 59 innings, capping it with a legendary state championship performance where he struck out 12 and allowed only four hits and one run in an 8-1 win over Decatur Heritage.

McDaniel, who has signed to play at Enterprise State, said a dominating pitching season was a priority for him.

“Obviously, the main goal was to win the state championship and just have a real good senior season, especially be dominant on the mound, knowing me and Jackson (Chancey) would have to go into every playoff series (pitching),” McDaniel said.

After going 7-4 as a junior with a 3.04 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings and knowing he would be counted on more as a senior, McDaniel said he constantly worked on pitching during the offseason.

“A lot of throwing, every other day especially while playing basketball as any time I got an opportunity I would hit in the cage or get some throws in or throw a bullpen,” McDaniel said.

One of the big keys was his change-up.

“I focused on getting my change-up better this year than last year and that improved a whole lot,” McDaniel said, noting he had to work on getting the grip right on the pitch.

He said he threw the pitch “a ton more” this year.

Miller also felt the use of the change-up was pivotal, but said it was more about his star pitcher trusting the pitch.

“The change-up he threw this year was a game-changer for him this year,” Miller said “In the finals, it was excellent, really unreal. He lived and died with that pitch in the finals. That’s what they kept over-swinging over the top of.

“He has always thrown a change-up, but it was a matter of the confidence he had to throw it and to throw it effectively.”

As a result, Miller said McDaniel had a loaded arsenal to work with on the mound.

“He has four pitches he can throw and all four for strikes,” Miller said, adding McDaniel is not an extremely high velocity pitcher but is effective because of his ability to throw strikes and mix the pitches up.

The Rebel standout said he likes to pitch similar to Atlanta Braves hurler Max Fried.

“One is Max Fried, who plays for the Braves,” McDaniel said when asked about idols. “He is a lefty and I am lefty. Watching him makes me want to be like him.”

But McDaniel wasn’t just a pitching star. On offense, he earned a .320 batting average, a .458 on-base percentage with 27 runs batted in and 39 runs scored. He struck out just 10 times in 155 plate appearances.

“He was big contact hitter that I could really count on,” Miller said. “He was going to put it in ball and usually drove in runs at key times.”

He was just as valuable in centerfield. Miller said McDaniel was instinctive in knowing how to react to balls coming off the bat, a trait he credits Rebel 2019 graduate Kam Faria with teaching.

“He is not the fastest guy in our lineup, but he can really go get it in centerfield,” Miller said. “For a coach, that is an amazing feeling knowing your centerfielder is as sure handed as he is.”

Despite star loss, Birdsong leads Rams to success

Despite the loss of ace pitcher Bryce Cunningham (in Vanderbilt rotation this season) and a coaching change, Headland rose up with a special season behind Bubber Birdsong.

The Rams finished a respectable 17-8 last year under former coach Les Lancaster, but improved on that behind Birdsong to 24-5.

“I knew coming in that we had some experienced guys that had been on some good teams, but we had to replace some good seniors, especially with Cunningham leaving,” said Birdsong, who was an assistant coach for two seasons under Lancaster. “The kids stepped up and everything fell in place for us.”

Filling the Cunningham void was critical, but Birdsong said others stepped up.

“Losing him was big because he was that go-to-guy in that first game of a series, but Reigh Jordan stepped up,” Birdsong said. “He pitched the previous two years and pitched in some big ball games and he stepped up and took over the ace position. Tanner Taylor pitched wonderful all year as the No. 2 guy then we had a shot in the arm when the freshman came in in Bryce Gover, who goes 8-0.”

Birdsong said there was two key points during the season, on Feb. 22 and on March 29-30.

“We were 1-1 and we had to go to Opp and they were a really good team,” Birdsong said. “We played really good and took over the game late. It kind of springboarded us to where we wanted to be. We were playing really good when we got to Rehobeth (March 29). We went down there and beat them at their place by two and run-ruled them at our place. I think at that point, we all kind of knew this is something special.”

In fact, the Rams, after a second-game loss to Providence Christian, won 12 straight before losing to Class 7A Enterprise 5-4 on April 9. They followed the loss with five straight wins to finish the regular season at 18-2.

Headland swept Marbury and Elberta in the first two state playoff rounds before winning a three-game series with Shelby County. They then lost at Holtville in the semifinals.

“The kids responded to everything coach (Gene) Dews, Coach (Chris) House and I wanted to do and it became a magical season,” Birdsong said.

Birdsong said the key was getting contributions from all the players.

“Everybody stepped up on different days,” Birdsong said. “The biggest thing I thought was that we were consistently hitting the ball top to bottom. We didn’t fall off at the bottom.

"The bottom of the lineup carried us some games and the top of the lineup carried us some games. That it made fun. At some point in the game, somebody was going to pick us up and get us going. When your lineup doesn’t take spots off, it is tough for a high school pitcher.”

Birdsong, who is coaching this summer with the New York Boulders of the Independent League’s Frontier League, credited his Coach of the Year honor to his coaches and players.

“It is a great individual honor, but at the same time it is more of a reflection on what this team and this coaching staff was able to accomplish this year. It was just tremendous the effort we had.

"We had a good group of seniors that came back and brought into what we were trying to do. It was a great ride and a lot of fun for the community, the school and the students. It was unbelievable.”

Super 12 Baseball team selections

Blayne McDaniel, G.W. Long

Senior pitcher/CF

Player of the Year

11-1, 1.29 ERA, 0.88 WHIP (14 walks, 53 hits in 76 innings), 118 strikeouts and walked only 14, 5 shutouts; .320 avg. (39-of-122), .458 on-base percentage, 5 doubles, 27 RBI, 30 runs, struck out only 10 times in 155 at-bats. Signed with Enterprise State.

Jackson Chancey, G.W. Long

Senior pitcher/DH/1B

10-2, 2.25 ERA; 1.15 WHIP (41 walks, 59 hits). Struck out a Wiregrass-best 128 batters and walked 41 in Wiregrass-high 87 innings; .382 avg. (50-of-131), .468 on-base percentage, 3 homers, 43 RBI, 32 runs, was 10-of-11 on steals. Signed with Wallace College.

Reigh Jordan, Headland

Senior pitcher/3B/SS

7-2, 1.62 ERA, 0.92 WHIP (51 hits, 9 walks in 65 innings), 86 strikeouts to 9 walks; .435 avg. (40-of-92), .527 on-base percentage, 2 homers, 24 RBI, 30 runs. Signed with San Jacinto Junior College in Texas.

Shelton Arroyo, Rehobeth

Senior Shortstop/Pitcher

.525 avg. (42-of-80), .604 on-base percentage, 2 homers, 11 doubles, 6 triples, 34 RBI, 24 runs, 5-of-8 on steals; Signed with LBW.

Tucker Jackson, Houston Academy

Senior pitcher/3B/1B

7-3, 1.11 ERA, 0.84 WHIP (20 walks, 33 hits in 63 1/3 innings), 125 strikeouts (second most in Wiregrass) to 20 walks, 2 no-hitters; .408 avg. (42-of-103), .484 on-base percentage with 1 homer, 14 doubles, 4 triples, 23 RBI, 26 runs. Signed with Pensacola Junior College.

Sheldon Ott, Houston Academy

Senior, 1B/pitcher

.456 avg. (41-of-90); .558 on-base percentage, 2 homers, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 28 RBI, 27 runs; 6-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 83 strikeouts and 24 walks in 55 1/3 innings.

Ethan Cox, Opp

Senior CF/catcher

.467 avg. (50-of-107), .579 on-base percentage, 4 homers, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 41 RBI, 49 runs, 23-of-23 steals. Signed with Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

Harrison Mims, Providence Christian

Junior pitcher/CF, 1B

9-1 record, 1.16 ERA, 1.06 WHIP (18 walks, 33 hits in 48 1/3 innings), 58 strikeouts to 18 walks in 48 1/3 innings; .322 avg. (29-of-130), .446 on-base percentage, 16 RBI, 27 runs

Jake Smith, Providence Christian

Senior shortstop

.441 avg. (45-of-102), .524 on-base percentage, co-Wiregrass high 6 homers, 11 doubles, 4 triples (co-Wiregrass high 21 extra-base hits), 30 RBI, 45 runs scored, 14-of-17 on steals. Signed with Troy.

Jackson Glover, Wicksburg

Senior pitcher/SS

8-1, 2.08 ERA, 1.17 WHIP (17 walks, 34 hits in 43 2/3 innings), 72 strikeouts to 17 walks, .380 avg. (30-of-79), .500 on-base percentage, 21 RBI, 19 runs. Signed to play at Wallace College.

Caden Collier, Ariton

Sophomore shortstop

.458 avg. (behind Wiregrass high 54 hits), .525 on-base percentage, 3 homers, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 31 RBI, 43 runs, 29-of-36 on steals.

Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts

Senior pitcher/outfielder

9-2, 1.00 ERA, 0.88 WHIP (25 walks, 18 hits in 49 innings); struck out 106 and walked 25; pitched 5 shutouts; .493 avg. (44-of-95), .569 on-base percentage, 6 homers, 7 doubles, a Wiregrass-best eight triples, 42 RBI, 36 runs. Signed with Auburn.

Honorable Mention Super 12: Blake Wynn, Dothan; Will Powell, Enterprise; Drew Shiver, Enterprise; Bryce Gover, Headland; Mason Steele, Headland; Tanner Taylor, Headland; Zachary Hannah, Rehobeth; Jessie Pelham, Dale County; Christian Ross, Dale County; Drew Cashin, New Brockton; Kaden Cupp, New Brockton; Robbie Gafford, Opp; Matt Dave Snell, Providence Christian; Allen Jones, Cottonwood; Dylan McCardle, Cottonwood; Phenix Griffin, Ariton; Connor Thrash, Ariton; Landon Tyler, Ariton; Brant Brady, G.W. Long; Jackson Dasinger, G.W. Long; Trevor Morris, G.W. Long; Cason Eubanks, Pike Liberal Arts; Darryl Lee, Pike Liberal Arts; Press Jefcoat, Pike Liberal Arts; Skylar Kidd, Pike Liberal Arts; Connor Jones, Abbeville Christian; Justin Murphy, Abbeville Christian; Reid Quincy, Abbeville Christian.

Photos by Jay Hare