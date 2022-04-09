Dothan Eagle Super 12 Boys Basketball Team

Below are the 2021-22 Dothan Eagle Super 12 boys basketball players.
Bryson Dawkins, Carroll
Player of the year
Senior, 6-4 guard/forward
In 33 games, North Alabama signee, averaged 22.1 points (731), 8.3 rebounds (275), 3.3 assists (107), 3.2 steals (105) and 1.0 blocks (34).
Elijah Terry, Enterprise
Senior, 6-6 guard-forward
In 31 games, Terry earned 15.4 points (476), 9.3 rebounds (288), 1.6 assists (49) and 1.7 steals (49) for state champion Wildcats; MVP of state tournament.
Thomas Dowd, Dothan
Junior, 6-7 forward
In 30 games, Dowd averaged 17.1 points (513), 16.0 rebounds (480), 3.0 assists (91), 3.1 blocks (93), and 2.0 steals (61).
Caleb Paige, Eufaula,
Senior, 6-4 guard
In 33 games, Paige averaged 17.0 points (562), 5.0 rebounds (166), 2.4 assists (80) and 2.5 steals (82).
Josh Paige, Eufaula
Senior, 6-4 guard
In 35 games, Paige averaged 16.9 points (591), 5.4 rebounds (190), 3.1 assists (110) and 1.9 steals (67).
Patrick Burke, Headland
Senior, 6-1 guard
In 17 games, Burke averaged 20.5 points (350), 3.3 rebounds (89) and 2.2 assists (59).
Akeives Shorts, Charles Henderson
Senior, 5-10 guard
In 30 games, Shorts averaged 13.1 points (394), 4.0 rebounds (120), 6.1 assists (184) and 4.0 steals (121).
Christian Ross, Dale County
Junior, 6-4 forward
In 31 games, Ross averaged 14.0 points (433), 14.0 rebounds (435), 2.0 assists (63), 2.7 blocks (85) and 1.9 steals (58). Had Three 20-20 games and 24 double-doubles.
Devontae White, Wicksburg
Senior, 6-2 guard
In 28 games, White averaged 17.7 points (495), 5.0 rebounds (141), 2.8 assists (72) and 1.4 steals (39).
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva County
Senior, 6-2 guard
In 25 games, Henderson averaged 23.9 points (597), 7.1 rebounds (177), 3.0 assists (75) and 3.4 steals (86).
Kobie Stringer, G.W. Long
Senior, 6-2 guard
In 29 games, Stringer averaged 19.7 points (570), 5.8 rebounds (169), 4.0 assists (115) and 2.1 steals (62)
Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts
Junior, 6-3 guard
In 20 games for the AISA Class AAA state champs, Cross averaged 21.2 points (423), 6.2 rebounds (124), 3.5 assists (70) and 2.1 steals (41).
Honorable Mention: Ken Mitchell, Enterprise; JD Palm, Dothan; Toney Coleman Jr., Eufaula; Tay Knox, Charles Henderson; Cameron Fields, Ashford; Kobe Small, Ashford; Cole Weed, Dale County; Kadyn Mitchell, Houston Academy; Powell Phillips, Providence Christian; Jaylen Nobles, Slocomb; Rashawn Miller, Slocomb; AJ Coleman, Opp; Avery Roberts, G.W. Long; Ian Senn, Ariton; Tyrek Coleman, Abbeville; Trent Lingo, Abbeville; Travontae Glanton, Abbeville; Raymon Bryant, Cottonwood; Dyqwayshon Grubbs, Barbour County; Darryl Lee, Pike Liberal Arts; Mario Davenport, Pike Liberal Arts; Kyle Kirchhoff, Emmanuel Christian, Zavier Womack, Harvest Christian.
Photos by Jay Hare, Dothan Eagle