Dothan Eagle Super 12 softball team selections announced

Alexis Milanowski capped her high school career at Houston Academy in style.

Ashley Bell, meanwhile, started her coaching tenure at Geneva with a benchmark season at the school.

Milanowski, a senior shortstop/pitcher, helped the Raiders win the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 3A state title behind a powerful bat on offense and solid pitching.

Bell, in her first season with the Panthers after five years at Slocomb, directed Geneva to a Class 4A state runner-up finish, a fastpitch school record 37 wins and a 17-win improvement of the team’s record from a year ago – the biggest improvement for a Wiregrass team over the two years.

For their success, Milanowski has been chosen the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year and Bell the Coach of the Year for the 2022 high school softball season in the Wiregrass.

Milanowski has fun in final season

After a strong junior season, Milanowski wanted to focus on fun and a state title in her senior season.

The Auburn signee accomplished both.

“I had a couple of (goals) to help me get through the year, making sure I had my quality at-bats in and had minimal errors in the field,” Milanowski said. “Nothing too big.

“I try to not stay focused on my numbers during the season. I feel like it adds more pressure to the game than what is needed. We are out here to have fun. I was out here with my friends trying to win tournaments. It was not about my stats as long as the team was going good.”

The team did pretty well too, winning the Class 3A state title and finishing with a 48-13-1 record. The state title was especially sweet for Milanowski. The Raiders finished third her junior season.

“Obviously my goal was to win area, win regionals and overall wanting to win state for my senior year,” Milanowski said. “We were able to go out there and do it. It was just awesome.”

Milanowski was a major part of the state title, especially with her work on offense.

She led all Wiregrass players this season in homers (14), runs batted in (77), doubles (22), extra-base hits (38) and sacrifice flies (11). She also hit for a .444 batting average behind 72 overall hits, scored 59 runs, stole 15-of-17 bases and finished with a .498 on-base percentage.

Though her pitching numbers weren’t as stout as her junior year (30-5 record, 2.40 ERA, 138 strikeouts), she still had a solid senior season in the circle. She was 15-5 with a 3.71 ERA plus 79 strikeouts and 30 walks in 102 innings.

“I just did whatever the team needs me to do,” Milanowski said. “I feel I am strong hitting and defensive-wise. Pitching isn’t really my main focus throughout the year – just only in school ball – so I put all my efforts into hitting and defense. That translated on the field.”

While a standout shortstop for the Raiders, she is expected to play the corner spots of first base and third base in college at Auburn.

In finishing up, the Raider star splashed her name all over the HA fastpitch record book since the school started the sport in 2002.

Her 77 runs batted in and 22 doubles this year were both season school records as were her 30 pitching wins a year ago. She also established HA career records for batting average (.462), hits (270), home runs (47), triples (19), doubles (68), runs batted in (257), runs scored (263), stolen bases (92) and pitching wins (79).

During the past season, she won the Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby and was named to the Class 3A State Tournament and Dothan Diamond Classic teams. She was selected as the state’s Class 3A State Player of the Year in addition to the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year award.

“It is an awesome feeling,” Milanowski said on being named the Eagle POY. “I worked so hard for this since I was 10, just starting playing softball. I have worked almost every day since then with nearly no days off. I have worked really hard.”

Bell rings in record season at Geneva

While Geneva softball has been prominent through the years, no Panther team had accomplished more than 34 wins in a fastpitch season until this year’s team won 37 in Ashley Bell’s first season at the school.

She did it behind a young roster with only three seniors.

“I knew we had a lot of great ballplayers,” Bell said. “I just had to figure out how to replace what we graduated last year and how to put the best defense out there when we had a certain pitcher in there and how to get the best nine bats in the lineup.”

After the Panthers went just 20-14 last year, she also had to get the players “to realize they are good and they can compete with the best.”

She made mostly the right moves, especially late in the season as the Panthers surged with 20 wins in the last 26 games starting with a runner-up finish at the Dothan Diamond Classic in mid-April to finish the season 37-13 and 17 more wins than the 2021 team.

Geneva was in a loaded Diamond Classic pool bracket that featured eventual 3A state champion Houston Academy, 1A state third-place Brantley, a strong 2A Ariton program plus 5A Pike Road. The Panthers went 4-1 in pool play then won three straight tournament games, including over Houston Academy, to reach the finals before losing to Brantley 6-4.

“The girls found out that we were really good and that we can compete against the best,” Bell said of the Classic.

With confidence brimming, the Panthers won 14 of the remaining 18 games after the Classic to advance all the way to the state finals before falling short against Curry 2-1.

“We had three seniors and only two of them were on the last team that went to state (in 2019), so it was kind of new for a lot of the girls,” Bell said. “They were hungry and wanted to get there and do that.”

A strong schedule also helped the development.

“Out of our 13 losses, 11 were to teams at the state tournament in their classification and the other two were to Wicksburg and to Holmes County, which were also really good teams,” Bell said.

On the field, Bell said the Panthers played to their strengths.

“The girls getting along and trying to play for each other was a big key,” Bell said. “Our pitching was huge. We had two great pitchers (Katlyn Conner and Makaley Boswell) that got a lot of our innings and we had a third (Riley Beckerich) we could throw in there too with no problems.

“We played great defense behind them and that was a big key too. They (pitchers) knew they didn’t have to strike everybody out. That if they got a lot of pops up and ground balls, the defense was going to get it done.

“Overall, we had a lot of people step up that didn’t get to play last year because they were younger, but came up with timely hits or timely defense for us.”

While honored at being the Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year, Bell deflected the praise to others.

“It is huge recognition,” Bell said. “There are a lot of great coaches in this area that had great seasons. But it is not about me. I had great assistants. My assistants are the best in the state for sure – Ashton Williams, JoManda Johnson and Kade McLaney. None of this would be possible without them.”

Super 12 Softball Team

Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy

Player of the Year

Senior shortstop/pitcher

.444 batting average; 498 on-base percentage; led the Wiregrass in homers (14), RBI (77), doubles (22), extra-base hits (38) and sacrifice flies (11); As a pitcher was 15-5 with a 3.71 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 79 strikeouts and 30 walks in 102 innings. Signed with Auburn.

Braya Hodges, Houston Academy

Sophomore pitcher

21-6 record, 1.24 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, Wiregrass-high 296 strikeouts and 36 walks in 158 innings. Five no-hitters; .405 batting average (45-of-111); .481 on-base percentage with 2 homers, 7 doubles, 40 RBI.

Georgia Lessman, Enterprise

Junior outfielder

.470 average (70-of-149), .500 on-base percentage, 3 homers, 4 doubles, 25 RBI, 51 runs scored, 40-of-40 on stolen bases.

McKenzie Cain, Charles Henderson,

Senior centerfielder

.450 batting average (72-of-160), .470 on-base percentage, 11 homers, 17 doubles, 4 triples, 60 RBI, 53 runs and 22 steals. Signed with University of Tennessee Southern.

Gracie Alberson, Rehobeth

Junior catcher/1st baseman

.478 batting average (54-of-113); .559 on-base percentage, 7 homers, 8 doubles, 10 triples, 40 RBI, 51 runs scored, 21-of-21 on steals.

Joanna Marshall, Dale County

Senior outfielder

.500 batting average (96-of-192; 96 hits is Wiregrass high); .527 on-base percentage, 1 homer, 12 doubles, 5 triples, 35 RBI, 76 runs, 56-of-59 stolen bases. Signed with Shelton State.

Makaley Boswell, Geneva

Junior pitcher/3B/2B

.500 batting average (75-of-150), a .547 on-base percentage, 10 homers, 13 doubles, 10 triples (33 extra-base hits, second most in Wiregrass), 63 RBI, 69 runs, 22-of-25 stolen bases; 13-6, 1 save, 3.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 140 strikeouts, 33 walks in 114 innings.

Reese Cauley, Opp

Sophomore pitcher/1B

18-6, 1 save, 1.63 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 239 strikeouts, 40 walks in 142 innings; 2 perfect games; .512 batting average (63-of-123), .567 on-base percentage, 6 homers, 19 doubles, 1 triple (26 extra-base hits), 44 RBI, 34 runs.

Gracie Ward, Slocomb

Sophomore catcher/SS/CF

.436 batting average (44-of-101), 11 homers, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 47 RBI, 36 runs and 18 walks.

Ashton White, Wicksburg

Senior 3B/shortstop

.481 batting average (78-of-162), .522 on-base percentage, 12 homers, 14 doubles (26 extra-base hits), 71 RBI, 55 runs, 14 walks and only 8 strikeouts in 178 plate appearances. Signed with Army.

Makenna Long, G.W. Long

Senior third baseman/catcher

.458 batting average (66-of-144), .521 on-base percentage, 9 homers, 16 doubles, 58 RBI and 45 runs.

Mary Hannah Driggers, Providence Christian

Senior shortstop/2B

.546 avg. (65-of-119), .581 on-base percentage 6 doubles, 1 triple, 20 RBI, 45 runs, 32-of-34 on steals; struck out only 6 times in more than 125 at-bats.

Honorable Mention Super 12: Taylor Danford, Enterprise; Skylar Frey, Enterprise; Shellie Littlefield, Rehobeth; Makayla Peters, Rehobeth; Stella Gilbreath, Charles Henderson; Heather Maxwell, Charles Henderson; Madison Stewart, Charles Henderson; Barrett Lawrence, Ashford; Savannah Money, Ashford; Katlyn Conner, Geneva; Madison Johnson, Geneva; Gracie Suggs, Dale County; Shayleigh Whitman, Dale County; Emily Adams, Houston Academy; Mary Suzan Aman, Houston Academy; Tylaya Lingo, Houston Academy; Emily Maddox, Houston Academy; Anna Griggs, Northside Methodist; Megan Cochran, Wicksburg; Ellie Cox, Wicksburg; Kara Cox, Wicksburg; Mattie Grace Heath, Ariton; Reagan Tomlin, Ariton; Emmaline Hughes, G.W. Long; Ainsley Watts, G.W. Long; Ally Whitehead, G.W. Long; Gabbie Causey, Abbeville Christian; Emmaline Hartzog, Abbeville Christian; Paige Welch, Abbeville Christian and Jayden Green, Lakeside School.

