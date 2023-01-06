Dothan Eagle Super 12 volleyball selections unveiled

As a rising senior, Emma Claire Long knew she had to step up for her G.W. Long volleyball team.

Enterprise head coach Jennifer Graham, meanwhile, was ready to help the Wildcats push through a long-standing stumbling block for EHS volleyball.

Both delivered in their goal.

Through her leadership and stellar play on the court, Long helped a Rebel team that lost three senior starters to a Class 2A state semifinal appearance and a 29-11 record.

Graham guided the Wildcats to a 42-9 record and to the Class 7A state semifinals, earning the program’s first state tournament win since 1989, snapping a 22-state tournament match losing streak in the process. She also directed Enterprise’s most wins since 2011 and the most of any Wiregrass volleyball program this past season.

The efforts helped Long earn 2022 Dothan Eagle Volleyball Player of the Year honors and Graham the Eagle’s 2022 Coach of the Year award.

Long picks up the leadership role

On the court, Long earned a Wiregrass-best 572 kills (14.3 per match), 265 digs (6.7 per match), 70 aces (1.8) and 40 blocks (1.0), but her leadership was just as valuable after the Rebels lost three senior starters from last year and replaced them with an eighth grader, ninth grader and 10th grader.

“Having her was huge on our team,” said G.W. Long head coach Craig Long, who is also Emma Claire’s father. “She was a five-year starter and played for six years. Her experience and leadership was just what we needed with a young team. We lost several good players from the year before and she led by example and being tough on the court. She held everybody together, but also made key plays during tight games.”

Emma Claire Long knew her role as leader would be valuable for the Rebels. She was one of three seniors on the team (Miranda Smith and Ainsley Watts were the others), but had the longest starting tenure of the three.

“This year, nobody had anybody to look up to and I just kind of stepped in, knowing I had to be the leader of this team,” Emma Claire Long said. “If they passed it to me, I had to put the ball down for kills to win the games.”

She admitted she wasn’t sure what to expect after losing the three seniors, but was pleased at how things turned out.

“I was nervous coming into the season, but it was a great season and I had an amazing senior year,” Long said. “We made it to the Final Four. It was so much fun -- different girls, different bonds. I thought losing the older seniors, it was going to be sad and completely different, but we got into the swing of things, it was like old volleyball and it was fun.”

Her leadership, according to Craig Long, was best illustrated with new setter, Sawyer Hughes, an eighth grader replacing former Dothan Eagle Player of the Year winner and longtime setter Makenna Long.

“Emma Claire spent a lot of time this summer working with Sawyer and hitting and setting with her because she knew how important it was to have a setter and she wanted Sawyer to be game ready when the season started,” Craig Long said. “If something was wrong or going wrong, seeing her calm Sawyer down and coach her up on the court was special to me.”

Emma Claire Long also delivered on the court for G.W. Long.

“When the game got tight, she would take over,” Craig Long said.

She came up big in the biggest games, evident by her 29 kills, three blocks, two aces and 19 digs in the Rebels’ state quarterfinal win over Lindsay Lane and her 12 kills and 12 digs in a semifinal loss to eventual state champion Donoho.

“My strengths are on the outside on the attack, getting that kill so that we can proceed in the match hopefully with a win,” Emma Claire Long said. “I love defense too. I love to read the hitter and see where they are hitting that ball and dig that ball up so that ball can go to the setter (to set up a kill).”

Long is the third straight Rebel player to win the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year honor, following Breana Henning and her cousin Makenna Long.

“It is very exciting,” Emma Claire Long said. “I know I have worked hard. I love playing with my team. I have played with many different teams and with different players, including those who made Super 12, and I love the teammates I have met and played with. That is what it is mainly about.”

Graham, Enterprise break through

After 34 years of frustration, Enterprise broke through its state tournament drought, beating Hoover 25-23, 22-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13 in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1989.

“They knew the past history of the Enterprise volleyball team and it was kind of lingering that no team had made it past that round,” Graham said of the players. “We didn’t talk about that way. I wanted them to compete and have the mindset to win the whole thing. I didn’t focus on that, but once we beat Hoover, which was a huge game for us, they were so excited to move on. It was like a relief that, ‘Hey, we can do this.’”

It was part of a special season for the Wildcats, who won two tournaments and went 26-7 over eight tournaments, many of which featured the top teams in the state and the South. Enterprise was also ranked No. 2 in the state poll most of the season.

The Wildcats finished 42-9 overall, the most wins for Enterprise since the 2011 team went 46-4.

Graham said a balanced and a strong unified team were keys to the ‘Cats success.

“We had a balanced attack,” Graham said. “A lot of teams depend on one or two players, but if you look at our numbers all across the board, it is spread out (among a lot of players). Our middle hitters were an integral part of our offense where with most teams you have to have perfect passes in order to get the middles lined up right (for kills).

“Our serve receive and passing were really great and that allowed our offense to be what it was. We had the hitters. Heather Holtz was setting and she was lights out. She has set school records for (career) assists already as a junior. There is nobody that watches film more than that kid.

“And defensively we were strong too. The kids in the back row were producing.

“We were also a strong-willed and fighting team. Those girls had a good bond and that is what took us so far. They brought into everything we asked them to do.”

Graham, who was in her third year at Enterprise, said she stressed the same things she has in the past and the same goals, but the players had a mindset of going further than last year’s team that lost in the quarterfinals.

“As far as last year, I felt like we had a strong team and that we could have gone further than we did,” Graham said. “Our goal this year was to not let up and that we needed to basically stay strong as a team and push through it. That is one thing with this team was it had the drive and they knew we had the ability to be in the Final Four. Confidence was the biggest game changer from last year to this year.

“As coaches, we just pressed what we pressed the first day. This was a special group of girls that brought in and wanted the same things.”

The Wildcats lost in the semifinals in Birmingham to McGill-Toolen, but went four sets in the loss against the eventual state champs.

Graham, who also won Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year honors last year, deflected the award to her coaches Rylee Baxter and Hannah Moore and to her players.

“It is a special thing,” Graham said. “I appreciate my coaches and my players for helping me get this award because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be here (accepting it). They are a pleasure to work with and a pleasure to coach.”

Super 12 team

Emma Claire Long, G.W. Long, senior outside hitter

Player of the Year

In 40 matches, Long earned 572 kills (Wiregrass best 14.3 per match), 265 digs (6.7), 70 aces (1.8) and 40 blocks (1.0).

Miranda Smith, G.W. Long, senior middle hitter

In 40 matches, Smith earned 295 kills (7.4 per match), 70 aces (1.8) and 100 blocks (2.5).

Heather Holtz, Enterprise, junior setter

In 49 matches, Holtz earned 1,149 assists (Wiregrass best 23.4 a match), 102 kills (2.1), 78 aces (1.6), 209 digs (4.3) and 37 blocks (0.8).

Lily Rhoades, Enterprise, senior libero

In 49 matches, Rhodes earned 490 digs (9.4 a match), 119 assists (2.4) and 72 aces (1.5).

Emma Arnold, Rehobeth, senior middle hitter

In 45 matches, Arnold earned 416 kills (9.2 per match), 42 aces (0.9), 68 digs (1.5), 61 blocks (1.4) and 21 assists (0.5).

Rayanna Ausley, Geneva, sophomore outside hitter

In 40 matches, Ausley earned 323 kills (8.1 per match), 450 digs (11.4 per match), 32 aces (0.8) and 15 blocks (0.4).

Emma Helms, Ashford, junior setter

In 35 matches, Helms earned 721 assists (20.6 per match), 90 aces (2.6), 71 kills (2.0), 124 digs (3.5) and 29 blocks (0.8).

Mary Suzan Aman, Houston Academy, junior middle blocker

In 44 matches, Aman earned 398 kills (9.0 per match), 131 digs (2.9), 80 aces (1.8), 40 blocks (0.9) and 21 assists (0.5).

Abby Caldwell, Houston Academy, senior setter

In 44 matches, Caldwell delivered 982 assists (22.3 per match), 313 digs (7.1), 64 aces (1.5) and 54 kills (1.2).

Olivia Bruner, Providence Christian, senior rightside hitter

In 46 matches, Bruner earned 280 kills (6.1 a match), 196 digs (4.3), 39 kills (0.9) and 25 blocks (0.5).

Kaydee Phillips, Ariton, senior middle blocker

In 41 matches, Phillips earned 438 kills (10.7 per match), 284 digs (6.9), 68 blocks (1.7), 66 assists (1.6) and 31 aces (0.8).

Claire McReynolds, Kinston, senior setter/outside hitter

In 31 matches, McReynolds earned 663 assists (21.3 per match), 585 digs (Wiregrass-best 17.5 per match), 58 aces (1.9) and 37 kills (1.2).

Honorable mentions: Jadyn Britton, Enterprise; Taylor Danford, Enterprise; Saniya Jenkins, Carroll; Peyton Hartigan, Rehobeth; Helen Williamson, Rehobeth; Reagan Stevens, Providence Christian; Ella Houston, Providence Christian; Ella Brown, Providence Christian; Kyla Richardson, Eufaula; Tyonna Respress, Eufaula; Cheyenne Hammock, Geneva; Amiyah Lewis, Ashford; Carryne Chancey, Houston Academy; Anna Clark, New Brockton; Mary Morgan Helms, Northside Methodist; Faith Brookshire, Slocomb; April Munn, Ariton; Hollis Cherry, Ariton; Ally Whitehead, G.W. Long; Laney Strange, Cottonwood; Lydia Strange, Cottonwood; Paige Norris, Samson; Alli Brooke Godwin, Samson; Bella Hicks, Wicksburg.