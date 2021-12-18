Dothan Eagle Super 12 volleyball team announced: G.W. Long's Henning, Enterprise's Graham earn top awards

Head coach Jen Graham, who was in her first year with the program in 2020, knew the Wildcats had to get to work to improve.

“That was really a tough year,” Graham said. “You could talk a lot about COVID, but there were also a lot of changes for the players with me being the new coach coming in. I couldn’t come until later than anticipated and it kind of put us back a little bit. There are no excuses, but the girls had to get used to my system and to my style of coaching and what I think is important.

“It was a lot of elements that needed to mesh. This year, the kids knew the expectations and we got to work and we started running from day one.”

All the work was geared to improving and putting the Wildcats back in the state tournament picture. Graham and Enterprise succeeded, improving by 13 wins and moving past the regional tournament to the Class 7A state quarterfinals.

“For this season, (the goal) was to get better and improve from last year and we definitely succeeded on that,” Graham said. “Another goal was to compete in the big tournaments with the big teams and we did it. It opened our eyes that we can be in the top four (in Class 7A) and we can win it.”