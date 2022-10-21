Dothan edges Opelika with late touchdown, interception

Ke-Aviyon Durry made the interception and a play later Raymon Blackmon made Opelika pay with a 57-yard touchdown run to lift Dothan over Opelika 14-7 at Rip Hewes Stadium on Friday night.

With less three minutes left in the game and the contest tied at 7-7, Opelika faced a 3rd-and-8 from the 50 when a throw by Roman Gagliano toward the sidelines was picked off by Durry on a beautiful play at the 43.

“He’s one of the best corners I’ve coached,” Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy said of Durry.

Then the Wolves put the ball back in the hands of Blackmon, who unofficially rushed for 237 yards on 19 carries in the game.

On the first down play following the turnover, Blackmon took the snap from center, made a quick little spin move and turned it on up the middle, weaving in and out of traffic all the way into the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown.

“Obviously we’re a deception offense, the offensive line did great and we made a play when we needed to,” Kennedy said.

Wesley Farmer added the extra-point kick for the 14-7 advantage with just 2:14 left in the game.

Opelika stayed alive on a 4th-and-9 play from its 38 when a pass interference penalty was called, putting the Bulldogs on the 42 of Dothan with 49 seconds left.

After a loss of 9 on a pass play and an incompletion, Gagliano got hit running out of the pocket after a gain of 9 and a personal foul was called on the tackle, moving the ball down to the 27 with 20 seconds remaining.

An 8-yard completion to Kaden Cooper got Opelika to the 19 with 11 seconds left. An incompletion took the clock down to six seconds and Gagliano was then sacked by a group of Dothan rushers and the quarterback was also called for intentional grounding with 3 seconds left.

On the final play of the game from the 31, Blackmon picked off a long throw near the goal line to preserve the victory.

It was the third interception of the game for Dothan. TK Knight picked off a pass on Opelika’s first drive of the second half.

“Unbelievable,” Kennedy said of the defensive effort from the team. “They had a rough couple of weeks. We just believe, 'Win the next day.' They had a great week of practice and coaches had a great week of preparation. Just unbelievable.”

The win was huge for Dothan in the Class 7A, Region 2 playoff race.

Dothan improved to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the region, while Opelika is now 5-5 overall and 4-4 in the region.

Central-Phenix City and Auburn have already clinched the top two spots, while Dothan, Enterprise, Prattville and Opelika are battling for the final two.

“We told our kids our playoffs started this week,” Kennedy said.

Opelika put the first points on the board on the opening drive when Cooper broke up the middle on a 25-yard touchdown run on what was the only run of the drive as Opelika came out passing on eight straight plays, with Gagliano completing seven of them. The PAT made it 7-0 with 8:09 left in the first quarter.

What would have been a 56-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game was called back for an illegal procedure call.

On Dothan’s first drive, Blackmon got free on a 44-yard run to the Opelika 26 and several plays later Zack Walker broke loose for 21 yards down to the 4.

After Blackmon picked up a yard to the 3, a false start moved it back to the 8. Blackmon then picked up 4 yards, but another false start on third down moved it to the 9. Then yet another false start moved it to the 14. A pass from Carter Davis to Blackmon was then tackled for a 6-yard loss back to the 20.

Farmer came on to attempt a 37-yard field goal, but Opelika broke through and blocked it.

In what was a penalty-filled first half on both sides, Dothan would tie it up with just 9 seconds left before halftime when Blackmon took the snap and went in from 2 yards out to complete a 10-play, 64-yard drive. Farmer kicked through the PAT to make it 7-7.

The drive had started with Davis connecting with Jayden Taylor on a 13-yard pass and Blackmon following with a 24-yard run to get the Wolves into Opelika territory in setting up the eventual score.

A turning point in the drive came when Dothan had a first down at the Opelika 15 and a snap went over the head of Blackmon for a 21-yard loss, but Opelika was flagged for sideline interference and then unsportsmanlike conduct to put the Wolves at the 11. Four plays later, Blackmon went in for the score.