 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan, Enterprise boys basketball game moved
0 Comments

Dothan, Enterprise boys basketball game moved

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
prep basketball LOGO FOR WEBSITE

The expected rivalry night Friday between Dothan and Enterprise basketball teams at Enterprise’s Wildcat Arena has turned into a one-game showcase.

Officials at both schools confirmed that the junior varsity and boys games will not be played because of COVID issues in the Dothan boys basketball program, leaving only the girls basketball game between the two schools. The Dothan-Enterprise girls will play at 5 p.m.

The boys games have been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 with the JV boys set for 5:30 p.m. and the varsity boys game to follow.

In rescheduling, Enterprise has eliminated a planned game for Jan. 29 against Plainview up in Birmingham, while Dothan moved a planned game that day versus Eufaula to Feb. 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert