Dothan, Enterprise boys basketball game moved

The expected rivalry night Friday between Dothan and Enterprise basketball teams at Enterprise’s Wildcat Arena has turned into a one-game showcase.

Officials at both schools confirmed that the junior varsity and boys games will not be played because of COVID issues in the Dothan boys basketball program, leaving only the girls basketball game between the two schools. The Dothan-Enterprise girls will play at 5 p.m.

The boys games have been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 with the JV boys set for 5:30 p.m. and the varsity boys game to follow.

In rescheduling, Enterprise has eliminated a planned game for Jan. 29 against Plainview up in Birmingham, while Dothan moved a planned game that day versus Eufaula to Feb. 1.