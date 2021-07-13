Dothan entry dominates to win Junior Dixie Boys state baseball title

In taking a best two-of-three series against host-team Opelika to win the Junior Dixie Boys state baseball championship this past weekend, Dothan National Red showed dominance in all phases of the game in sweeping by the scores of 5-1 and 13-6.
It earned the group of 13-year-olds an entry into the 13-team Junior Dixie Boys World Series beginning next week in Sterling, La., and head coach Nick Lewis is confident the team is solid from top to bottom.
Dothan will open up in the World Series against Tennessee on July 24 in what is a double-elimination tournament.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had a team like this that wants to practice and get better,” Lewis said.
Practice time is certainly a major factor for a team that has only played as a unit in one series since Dothan and Opelika were the only Junior Dixie Boys entrants in the state tournament.
And though the team has only played one weekend of true game competition, the players are well familiar with each other as a whole.
“Seven of these players I’ve coached in travel ball for the last two to three years, so they really meshed together well,” Lewis said. “Just being with each other in travel ball has helped a lot, and some of the others that weren’t on that team, we played against. So they all know each other and it’s more than just city (league) experience.
“We’ve had a lot of practice time. Even when it rains, we rent the Sandlot (indoors) baseball facility. We have little competitions, especially on rain days when you’re limited to the batting cage. We’ll split the team up into small teams and have competitions. They just love the competition. They’re all driven.
“They’ve learned from being around each other – there is a lot of camaraderie.”
It showed in Dothan taking care of business against Opelika despite the hindrance of several rain delays. The first game of the best-of-three series started on Friday, but wasn’t completed until Saturday after weather delays postponed the finish of the opener on Friday night.
When the action was in progress, Dothan was in control.
“The game was never in doubt, either one of them, just because our pitching is so strong,” Lewis said. “That first game, Graham Davis pitched a heck of a game. He would have went the whole game, but we got rain-delayed and we had to finish the next day. He can’t pitch the next day (due to Dixie rules).
“He finished six innings and Kane Shellhouse came in and closed it down. They (Opelika) would threaten a little bit here and there and then our defense would step up and make a play.
“The second game, Kane, since he only had to pitch one inning that first game, started the second game and went six innings as well and Ayush Patel finished that game out. So our starters were just incredible.”
Lewis also credited the play of the defense, especially on the infield.
“I’ll tell you, my infield was incredible, especially my middle infield,” Lewis said. “Gage Cain (second base) and Kade Smith (shortstop), they didn’t let anything by. We made one error over those two games.
“It’s really just a credit to them, because with the rain delays and going back and forth between (batting) cages and hotels and having to come back to finish and then a lightning delay … for them to keep their head straight and focus on the goal is just a credit to them. Not just those two I mentioned, but the whole team.”
Catcher Brady Lewis, the coach’s son, was also a key cog in calling the pitches and the defense. Lewis began letting catchers on his teams start calling pitches several years ago at the recommendation of former Major League player Mike Mordecai, who coaches at Northside Methodist Academy and has a son who plays on Lewis’ travel team.
“We’re probably the only team where the coach doesn’t call pitches,” Lewis said. “I let my catcher, who is my son Brady Lewis, call every pitch. He calls every first and third play, every pickoff. He has a lot of experience with that. He knows these pitchers and did real well back there.
“He’s a wall behind the plate. We would have runners on third, and sometimes if the pitcher got a little wild you have to be a wall and keep the ball in front of you and he did great there.”
While Lewis says he’s defense and pitching oriented as a coach, the Dothan offense is plenty potent as well.
“Of course we go to the cage and we practice hitting and we practice base-running – that’s a huge thing at this age, base-running,” Lewis said. “We hit the ball all weekend. We would have a couple on with two outs and would be getting to near the end of the batting order and even they produced.”
Lewis gave the team some rest on Monday and Tuesday before they return to the practice field on Wednesday. The team will leave for Sterling a week from this Thursday.
In addition to regular practice sessions, Lewis hopes to continue utilizing some practice games to get a better feel for what all the players can do.
“I may have three or four pitchers that are my main rotation, but I’ll swap a pitcher out every inning just to see everybody – see what they might be able to bring in a situation that normally might not be a starter,” Lewis said. “Just to see what all of these guys have and give everybody an opportunity to earn playing time.”
While Lewis was busy coaching the team over the weekend, he was thankful for having a representative from the Dothan Department of Leisure Services overseeing the off-the-field duties.
“I would like to think John Milner specifically,” Lewis said. “He was great as our (City of Dothan) team rep for coordinating the meals and the lodging. He really took a lot off my plate so I could focus on baseball. And I would like to thank all of the parents for their support. I couldn’t do it without them.”