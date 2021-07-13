Dothan entry dominates to win Junior Dixie Boys state baseball title

While Lewis says he’s defense and pitching oriented as a coach, the Dothan offense is plenty potent as well.

“Of course we go to the cage and we practice hitting and we practice base-running – that’s a huge thing at this age, base-running,” Lewis said. “We hit the ball all weekend. We would have a couple on with two outs and would be getting to near the end of the batting order and even they produced.”

Lewis gave the team some rest on Monday and Tuesday before they return to the practice field on Wednesday. The team will leave for Sterling a week from this Thursday.

In addition to regular practice sessions, Lewis hopes to continue utilizing some practice games to get a better feel for what all the players can do.

“I may have three or four pitchers that are my main rotation, but I’ll swap a pitcher out every inning just to see everybody – see what they might be able to bring in a situation that normally might not be a starter,” Lewis said. “Just to see what all of these guys have and give everybody an opportunity to earn playing time.”

While Lewis was busy coaching the team over the weekend, he was thankful for having a representative from the Dothan Department of Leisure Services overseeing the off-the-field duties.