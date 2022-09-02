Dothan falls hard at Auburn, 42-14

During the offseason, new LED lights were installed in Duck Samford Stadium — ones that could change colors and put on a show whenever the home team scores.

After two hotly contested games away from home, Auburn High made sure those lights got tested early and often Friday night.

The Tigers scored three quick touchdowns in the first quarter to cruise to a comfortable 42-14 Class 7A, Region 3 win and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

"We came out and played Auburn football," Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said. "We got the ball downfield, scored quick, got stops and scored again. I love the way we started the game."

Auburn High (3-0, 2-0) starting quarterback Clyde Pittman scored three touchdowns — two through the air and one on the ground — while backup quarterback Davis Harsin threw for 140 yards and two scores of his own.

The two quarterbacks alternated drives, spreading the ball around to a wide variety of targets. Tight end Griffin McLean finished with 95 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jack Hudson scored from 50 yards out on a pass from Harsin, while Ean Nation had a 44-yard touchdown from the arm of Pittman.

"They're both really, really good," Etheredge said of his two quarterbacks. "Clyde's been our starter. Clyde's our starter. He's an unbelievable player. And we're getting Davis in there and getting him some reps. It's helping him for next year — and it's really helping us. Everybody's getting familiar. If something ever were to happen, we've got two guys who can play."

As Etheredge said, it was "a total team win" for the Tigers, which forced three 3-and-outs and three turnover on downs while holding an old-school Dothan (2-1, 1-1) rushing attack to just one big play — a 65-yard touchdown run from Tamarion Peterson right before halftime.

Through the air, Dothan completed just one of its 10 passes for a total of six yards.

"Our defense played lights out, man," Etheredge said. "They've been playing lights out all year."

Dothan's only other touchdown came in the fourth quarter, when the hosts tried to use offensive lineman and Auburn University commitment Bradyn Joiner on a wildcat play on fourth-and-goal. The snap went high off of Joiner's hands, and Dothan's Ke'aviyon Durry returned it 97 yards for the touchdown.

By that point, the game was well in hand, and the two sides had agreed to a running clock in the fourth quarter.

"(Dothan) wanted to get out of here without getting any guys hurt," Etheredge said. "They've got some big region games coming up. We have no problem with that. I wish I could've gotten more guys in there at the end, but that's the way it goes. We're gonna protect the kids and try to take care of everybody."

Outside of those two explosive touchdown plays, it was all Auburn. Dothan went 3-and-out to open the game, and Auburn marched right down the field behind running back DV Williams, who had three carries for 47 yards on the opening drive alone.

The Wolves' defense was focused on Williams near the goal line, which allowed Pittman to find a wide-open Tyler McKinnell on a play-action fake for the opening touchdown.

After another 3-and-out forced by the Auburn defense, Harsin checked into the game and immediately threw his 50-yard touchdown pass to Hudson. Auburn stuffed the Dothan ground game on fourth-and-short near midfield on the ensuing drive, and it only took three plays for Pittman to hit Nation for his 44-yard score.

The Tigers were on cruise control after that 21-0 start, forcing another Dothan punt and marching back down the field behind Harsin and running back Tyler Flakes, who scored from 5 yards out.

Following another turnover on downs, Harsin hit McLean down the middle of the field, and the tight end shook the last Dothan defender with an impressive stutter-step to find the end zone. Peterson would score on the first play of the next drive, but the result was already well in hand.

"We just played really, really well," Etheredge said. "(Dothan) has got a good football team. They've really got a good football team. They won their first two games and won them in convincing fashion. We're happy to get this win. We're pumped up. I'm just happy for our kids."

The Tigers will stay at home for another week and take on Jeff Davis in region play next Friday night in Duck Samford Stadium. For Etheredge, this third win provided a lot of highlights — but some more areas to improve as Auburn gets into the teeth of its schedule.

"I can't be prouder of the guys," Etheredge said. "And we've still got things to work on. It was a great win, but we can't ever get satisfied and get lax. We've got to keep working and getting better."

Dothan (2-1, 1-1) travels to Prattville next week.