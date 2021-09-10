Dothan falls in region game at Auburn

AUBURN - After scoring a combined 36 points in back-to-back road wins at Opelika and Prattville — that both came down to the final play — Auburn High focused on getting things rolling again offensively in its return to Duck Samford Stadium.

And it only took a little more than three full quarters for the Tigers' offense to exceed their points from that pair of nail-biters.

Auburn raced out to a quick start Friday night against visiting Dothan and never looked back, picking up a 49-13 win to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in region play.

Tigers quarterback Clyde Pittman keyed the offensive resurgence, completing 11 of 13 attempts for 198 yards and four touchdowns.

Running backs Dook Woods and Killian Massey each added rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, while senior linebacker Brad Harper intercepted a pass from Dothan and returned it 23 yards to double Auburn's early lead in the first quarter.

Harper and the Auburn defense maintained their hot streak, not allowing a touchdown from Dothan despite a few threatening drives.

Dothan's lone touchdown came on a late scoop-and-score from Zay Henry, who caught a well-timed lateral from James Dowdy, against Auburn's offensive reserves.