Dothan falls on last-second shot to Jeff Davis

ENTERPRISE – Jeff Davis guard Zidkijah Edmond dribbled at the top of the key as time ran down, picked his moment and drove to the basket and scored with .3 seconds to go in the game for a dramatic 67-65 comeback win over Dothan in the Class 7A, Area 3 area tournament Tuesday night.
Jeff Davis took its first lead of the game at 63-62 with 1:30 left in the game after Ketwan Reeves hit two free throws. Reeves had scored on a floater with 1:40 left to pull the Vols within one and then came up with a steal on the inbounds play. He missed his initial shot, but got the rebound and was fouled to get the chance at the free throw line.
Reeves put the Vols up 65-62 on a floater with 37 seconds left before Dothan’s Thomas Dowd nailed a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to tie it back up.
Jeff Davis then called a timeout with 17.4 seconds left to set up the final play. When play resumed, Edmond dribbled the ball at the top of the key before taking it in for the game-winning score.
Dothan had controlled most of the game, but Jeff Davis kept hanging in there – thanks in large part to creating turnovers with its aggressive full-court pressure defense – to have a chance at the end.
Jeff Davis will play the winner of Tuesday’s late game between host school Enterprise and Prattville on Friday night at 7 p.m. for the championship.
Dothan ends its season at 12-18.
It looked like it would be Dothan’s night in the beginning after 6-foot-9 freshman J.D. Palm knocked down two 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the game and the Wolves scored the first 12 of the contest.
Palm would score a game-high 30 points.
The Wolves’ zone defense was suffocating in the early going, especially inside the paint with Palm and the 6-foot-7 Dowd defending, in altering Jeff Davis shots and also dominating the backboards throughout the game.
Offensively, the Wolves got out on the break early and often in converting on layups after quickly pushing it up the court.
But the Vols did find some success at times from the perimeter with 3-pointers and got some fastbreak layups themselves after applying aggressive full-court pressure to deal fits to the Wolves on occasion.
A steal and a layup by Micah Stinson early in the second quarter pulled the Vols within 20-16, but on the next trip down, Palm hit his third 3-pointer for the half from the wing. Dowd connected on a 3-pointer from the corner minutes later to push the Wolves’ lead to 26-16.
However, Jeff Davis hung tough and was within 30-26 with just more than two minutes left in the first half following a 3-pointer by Reeves and a tip-in by Jaxon Williams. Dothan led 34-30 at the break.
Midway through the third quarter, Dothan’s Quinton Norton scored on a strong drive off a nice assist from Jamarcus Allen while being fouled on the play and connected on the free throw to make it a 48-37 advantage.
The Vols fought right back, pulling within 50-48 with 27 seconds left in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Stinson and a free throw by Rayshawn Reynolds before Dothan’s Javierre Jackson scored on a put back for the final points of the quarter to give the Wolves a four-point lead going into the final period.
The Vols full-court pressure got to Dothan early in the fourth quarter and Jeff Davis got within 56-53 with still 5:24 left after Stinson scored on a jumper. Jeff Davis got an inside basket by Reynolds to get within two at 59-57 with 3:20 to play.
After a Jeff Davis timeout, Dothan scored on the ensuing possession when Palm converted on an inside shot to push the lead back to four. The Vols responded when Stinson drove the lane and scored to make it 61-59 with two minutes left.
Palm hit one of two free throws at the 1:54 mark to make it 62-59, before Jeff Davis scored four straight to take the lead and eventually the win.
Reeves scored 19 to lead Jeff Davis, followed by Stinson with 14.