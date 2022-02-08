Dothan falls on last-second shot to Jeff Davis

Dothan ends its season at 12-18.

It looked like it would be Dothan’s night in the beginning after 6-foot-9 freshman J.D. Palm knocked down two 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the game and the Wolves scored the first 12 of the contest.

Palm would score a game-high 30 points.

The Wolves’ zone defense was suffocating in the early going, especially inside the paint with Palm and the 6-foot-7 Dowd defending, in altering Jeff Davis shots and also dominating the backboards throughout the game.

Offensively, the Wolves got out on the break early and often in converting on layups after quickly pushing it up the court.

But the Vols did find some success at times from the perimeter with 3-pointers and got some fastbreak layups themselves after applying aggressive full-court pressure to deal fits to the Wolves on occasion.

A steal and a layup by Micah Stinson early in the second quarter pulled the Vols within 20-16, but on the next trip down, Palm hit his third 3-pointer for the half from the wing. Dowd connected on a 3-pointer from the corner minutes later to push the Wolves’ lead to 26-16.