Dothan falls to Central-Phenix City in state quarterfinal series

The early going was good for the 10th-ranked Dothan Wolves baseball team Saturday.
Unfortunately, they hit a rough spot in the middle and couldn’t recover in losing to second-ranked Central of Phenix City 8-4 and losing the best-of-three Class 7A second-round series in Phenix City.
Dothan finished the season with a 27-11 record. Central (34-6) advanced to the state semifinals.
The Wolves took a 2-1 lead with a run in both the first and second innings.
In the opening inning, Bauer Sharp ripped a one-out triple and later scored on a passed ball. In the second, Carter Fanning had a lead-off walk and later scored on a two-out Mark Padilla single.
The Red Devils scored in between on a Jax Yoxtheimer RBI sac fly.
The Wolves maintained their advantage through three innings as starting pitcher Te’Relle George-Mills allowed only one hit in the first three at-bats for Central.
The Red Devils, though, erupted in the fourth, scoring six runs off three hits, two walks, two hit batters, a passed ball and an error. The surge put Central up 7-2.
Dothan quickly followed with a two-run fifth to cut the margin to 7-4. George-Mills walked to start the frame. After two strikeouts, Jace Dyer singled to put runners at first and second. Chase Allsup singled home George-Mills.
Following a walk to Fanning to load the bases, Blake Wynn singled in Dyer. However, Allsup was thrown out at the plate on the play to end the inning.
The Wolves put two runners on base in the sixth with one out as Carter Davis earned a single and George-Mills was hit by a pitch. However, Central pitcher Cole Kehoe got a flyout and a strikeout to snuff out the threat.
The Red Devils scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth off a Brody Capps RBI single to increase the advantage to 8-4.
The Wolves went down quietly in order in the seventh to end the game.
Dothan finished with seven hits with Allsup earning two, including a double.
Central also had seven hits, two each from Christopher Cannon and Capps.
Red Devil starter Bryce Sanders picked up the win, working four innings and allowing three runs, only two earned, and three hits with two strikeouts. Kehoe earned a three-inning save, allowing one run and four hits, while striking out four.
George-Mills went 3 2/3 innings for Dothan and gave up seven runs, but only two were earned. He gave up three hits, but also walked five. He struck out two. Brooks Olive and Brody Lindsey finished for Dothan.