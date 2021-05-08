Dothan falls to Central-Phenix City in state quarterfinal series

Following a walk to Fanning to load the bases, Blake Wynn singled in Dyer. However, Allsup was thrown out at the plate on the play to end the inning.

The Wolves put two runners on base in the sixth with one out as Carter Davis earned a single and George-Mills was hit by a pitch. However, Central pitcher Cole Kehoe got a flyout and a strikeout to snuff out the threat.

The Red Devils scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth off a Brody Capps RBI single to increase the advantage to 8-4.

The Wolves went down quietly in order in the seventh to end the game.

Dothan finished with seven hits with Allsup earning two, including a double.

Central also had seven hits, two each from Christopher Cannon and Capps.

Red Devil starter Bryce Sanders picked up the win, working four innings and allowing three runs, only two earned, and three hits with two strikeouts. Kehoe earned a three-inning save, allowing one run and four hits, while striking out four.

George-Mills went 3 2/3 innings for Dothan and gave up seven runs, but only two were earned. He gave up three hits, but also walked five. He struck out two. Brooks Olive and Brody Lindsey finished for Dothan.