A strong Dothan boys soccer season came to a tough end on Thursday night.

The Wolves gave up an early goal to defending state champion Daphne and couldn’t find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss to the Trojans in the Class 7A state semifinals at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

Dothan finished the season with a 22-4-1 record. It was the first state tournament appearance in the Wolves’ four-year history.

Daphne (16-3-1) advanced to the Saturday championship game against Huntsville (14-8-4) for a chance at defending its state title. Huntsville defeated Oak Mountain 1-0 in the other Class 7A semifinal on Thursday.

Daphne scored quickly in the match as Alex Potier fired one into the net, less than six minutes from the start of the match. The goal, which was assisted by Patrick McAllister, came 5:55 into the match.

The Wolves didn’t get many scoring opportunities against the Trojan defense, getting only nine shots off, just four on goal. Wes Farmer and Crisitan Hernandez both had two shots on goal.

Daphne had 16 shot attempts with seven on goal.

Wolves’ goalkeeper Blake Rouse earned six saves, while Daphne’s Morgan Reilly had four saves.

The Wolves advanced to the state semifinals following a dramatic win over Auburn in penalty kick shootouts.

The teams finished regulation tied 2-2 and were still tied over two five-minute overtimes. Dothan outscored Auburn in the five penalty kicks 3-1.