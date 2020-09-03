Dothan finally opens 2020 season; plays rival Enterprise

After waiting two weeks to play following a quarantine period for a COVID-19 positive test, the Dothan Wolves football team finally opens the season Friday night – their first as a member of the highest classification of Class 7A.
The Wolves, who finished their inaugural season last year with an 8-3 record, a Class 6A, Region 3 title and a first-round state playoff game, host rival Enterprise in a Class 7A, Region 3 game at Rip Hewes Stadium.
“I feel good about where we are as a team and where the program is headed,” Dothan head coach Smitty Grider said Tuesday when asked about year two of the program following the consolidation of Northview and Dothan. “My concern is our preparation with the COVID issues that we have dealt with and having our offseason interrupted. I really felt like we were headed in the right direction and that got interrupted.
“I am excited about our team and our players. We are a talented team. We have a good bit of experience back. We are a senior-led team with really good leadership on the team.”
Dothan is officially 0-1 after having to forfeit last week’s scheduled game with Park Crossing. The Wolves’ opening-week game with Hoover was canceled with no forfeit by mutual agreement and by Hoover picking up a game against Central of Phenix City. The visiting Wildcats are 1-0 after a 35-19 win over Carver of Montgomery last week.
Following its required quarantine, Dothan returned to practice on Saturday, working out twice that day then picking back up on Monday and going every day this week.
“I am a little concerned about our football conditioning and how well we will hold up with that,” Grider said. “Mentally as far as far as game plan preparation, we will be ready to play. They (the Wildcats) are a lot to prepare for, so we have that to deal with and coming off the break. I feel good overall, but I am still a little concerned about where we are conditioning wise.”
Friday’s game marks Dothan’s debut in Class 7A, the AHSAA’s highest classification.
“There is not a huge difference for the most part between the better teams in 6A and most of the teams in 7A. However, the upper echelon of 7A when you talk about the Phenix Cities, the Prattvilles, the Hoovers, the Thompsons – those teams are at a different level,” Grider said in a July interview. “We got Auburn, Prattville and Central in our region, so we will have to play well in those games to have an opportunity to win.”
Grider added competing at the highest level will provide area fans able to attend games a treat to see some of the team’s top talent.
“That competition level is going be both challenging and exciting to compete with,” Grider said. “Our fans are going to get to see some of the best players in the state play week in and week out. Every team we play will have multiple Division I athletes on the team. That excitement should be good, but it will definitely be a challenge with those schools.”
The Wolves return five starters on offense and seven on defense, but do return key experienced players in quarterback Bauer Sharp and running back Jaylin White.
White, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior ranked the seventh top prospect in the state of Alabama by 247 composite rankings, has already received 17 offers from Division I programs, including five from SEC schools (Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Mississippi State) along with other top programs like Florida State, Nebraska and Penn State.
Last season, White shared rushing duties with West Alabama signee Ty Webb, Troy signee Jabre Barber and quarterback Jamal Lane. The four combined for 288 carries.
White, who missed three games, rushed 63 times for 663 yards, averaging 82.9 yards per contest over the eight games he played. He averaged 10.5 yards per carry and had a team-high eight rushing TDs. In addition, White returned four kickoffs for 141 yards, including one for a 94-yard TD.
“He has good really good vision and has exceptional speed,” Grider said. “Once he gets in the open field, he is difficult to catch up to. He is a lot more physical runner than you would think.
“He catches the ball well out of the backfield. He is also a big threat on kickoff returns. He is not a guy that most people want to kick it to.”
While White only averaged only 7.9 carries per game last season, he is expected to be the focal point of the Dothan offense this season, getting “the majority” of the touches.
“He will be a big part of what we do offensively,” Grider said.
Sharp, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior, played a lot behind starter Lane last year. In eight games, he completed 15-of-34 passes for 155 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 11 carries for 64 yards and two scores.
“He is a big kid with a big arm,” Grider said of Sharp. “He runs really well for his size. He has done a good job of picking up the offense and leading our offensive unit.”
The Wolves’ signal caller has three returning wide receivers he can throw to in seniors Jayden Folmar, Zay Macon and CJ Shackleford.
Dothan, though, is relatively inexperienced up front with only one returning starter – junior Aaron Hunter.
Others expected to start the season on the line are seniors James Hall and Christopher Darrisaw and juniors Christian Culver and Jordon McCray.
Octavious Thomas, a sophomore, is expected to join White in the Wolves’ backfield.
Others expected to be key contributors on offense include sophomore Raymon Blackmon and senior Isaiah Robinson at wide receiver plus sophomores Obatare Idolorand Cassius Brady and juniors Michael Blackmon and Cole McCullough on the offensive line.
The Wolves return seven starters off a defense that surged in the second half of last season.
Three of the starters are in the secondary and all are seniors -- Kam Dawsey and Jaylen Faison at cornerback and Kolby Reese at safety.
A pair of seniors -- Chevalie Condry and Gavvin Crews --- are returning starters on the defensive front, while Tae Ramey, a senior, is a returning starter at inside linebacker and Jordan Harris, another senior, at outside linebacker.
Also expected to start on defense are senior Frankie Oliver on the line, junior Zae Henry at linebacker along with junior Noah Brown and senior Nick Bowden at defensive back.
Others expected to see a lot of time include senior JK Frazier and juniors Darius Brunson and Javion Reid on the line plus senior Keion Jackson at defensive back and freshman Christian Peterson at safety.
William McCarthy, a junior, will handle Dothan kicking duties with McCullough snapping for the point after and field goal attempts and sophomore Carter Davis holding. Sophomore Adam Watford and junior Michael Jenkins will split punting duties with junior Conner Cook and Davis handling the punt snaps.
Despite missing the first two weeks, Dothan will play a nine-game schedule after recently adding Georgia powerhouse Colquitt County for an Oct. 2 game at Rip Hewes.
The Wolves are counting on 36 seniors to help lead the way in 2020.
“In general our senior class (is the strength of team),” Grider said. “We have a really good senior class that not only are good players, but are really good leaders for us. That is really important for us right now in the situation we are in (after the quarantine).”
WOLVES AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Smitty Grider (2nd year at Dothan, 8-4&, 16th year as a head coach, 119-53&)
2019 record: 8-3 overall, 4-1 in Class 6A, Region 3, first round of Class 6A state playoffs
2019 results: Clay-Chalkville (in Thompson) (L, 14-37); Wetumpka (W, 54-41); Eufaula # (W, 49-38); at Park Crossing # (L, 27-42); at Russell County # (W, 43-27); at Enterprise (W, 47-9); Carver (Montgomery) # (W, 44-20); Godby (Fla.) (W, 56-13); Sidney Lanier # (W, 22-19); at Jeff Davis (W, 39-13). STATE PLAYOFFS: Spanish Fort (L, 21-28, OT)
Points scored/per game: 402/36.5
Points allowed/per game: 287/26.1
Returning offensive starters (4): RB Jaylin White (Sr.); WR Jayden Folmar (Sr.); WR Zay Macon (Sr.); WR CJ Shackleford (Sr.); OL Aaron Hunter (Jr.)
Returning defensive starters (7):DL Chevalie Condry (Sr.); DE Gavin Crews; OLB Jordon Harris (Sr.); ILB Tae Ramey (Sr.); CB Kam Dawsey (Sr.); CB Jaylen Faison (Sr.); S Kolby Reese (Sr.)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 at Hoover (cancelled)
Aug. 28 Park Crossing (cancelled, forfeited)
Sept. 4 Enterprise #
Sept. 11 Auburn #
Sept. 18 at Prattville #
Sept. 25 Cairo (Ga.)
Oct. 2 Colquitt County (Ga.)
Oct. 9 at Jeff Davis #
Oct. 16 at Central-Phenix City #
Oct. 23 Smiths Station #
Oct. 30 at McGill-Toolen
# Denotes region contest
& Includes forfeit game this year
