Dothan flag football competes at qualifying tournament

Dothan High’s flag football team is competing Thursday in the AHSAA Area 1&2 Qualifying Tournament for a shot at reaching the eight-team state championship bracket next week.

The Wolves, who finished runner-up in Area 1, face Area 2 winner Smiths Station at 5 p.m. at Montgomery Catholic. The host Knights, the Area 1 winner, play Area 2 runner-up Central of Phenix City at 4 p.m. The two winners meet at 6:30 p.m. in the qualifying championship match.

The tournament champion qualifies for the eight-team bracket that will conclude with a state championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 during the AHSAA’s Super 7 football championships. Quarterfinals will be played Oct. 31-Nov. 8 and semifinals Nov. 9-18.

Dothan enters the qualifier with a 7-12 overall record, but was 4-2 in area play to finish runner-up.

Wiregrass first-year flag football programs Northside Methodist finished 2-6 overall and 2-4 in Area 1 play and Emmanuel Christian finished 0-6 overall and in the area.