Dothan flag football team falls to Smiths Station in qualifying tourney

The Dothan Wolves flag football team played Smiths Station tough for a half, but two early third-quarter interceptions, including a return for a touchdown, ignited the Panthers, who pulled away to a 39-7 win during AHSAA Area 1-2 Qualifying Tournament Thursday at Montgomery Catholic.

The game was tied 7-7 late the second quarter before Smiths Station scored in the final two minutes to go up 14-7 at halftime.

An interception return for a touchdown in the first minute of the third quarter followed by another interception that led to a one-play touchdown pass quickly turned it a 27-7 game. The Panthers added another third quarter score and one more in the fourth quarter.

Breanna Pfister scored on a 2-yard run off a direct snap for Dothan in the second quarter and quarterback Reecy Beacham completed a pass to Pfister for the conversion that tied the game.

Dothan’s defense had two interceptions – one by Josie Varner and the other by Shariza Klinger.

Dothan finished its second season of flag football with a 7-11 record.