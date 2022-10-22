Dothan football coach Kennedy viewed throwing down volunteer staff member during game

An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired.

Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble was contacted by the Dothan Eagle on Saturday and was aware of the actions of Friday night.

Asked if there would be any discipline taken against the coach or if she had any comments regarding the incident, Noble said, “We do not comment on personnel issues.”

The incident happened following a 57-yard touchdown run by Raymon Bryant with 2:14 left in the game to give the Wolves a 14-7 lead after the extra point kick. A penalty flag was thrown for sideline interference on Dothan when the volunteer staff member stepped too close to the field while watching the play.

As the flag was being thrown, the Dothan coach was running down the sideline and grabbed the volunteer staff member and threw him down as witnessed by a number of spectators in attendance at Rip Hewes Stadium. The game was being televised locally and video of the incident has surfaced on Twitter.

The penalty was assessed on the ensuing kickoff and did not negate the touchdown run. Dothan went on to win the game 14-7.

The coach and staff member were seen conversing and hugging after the game, however there were posts on Facebook with comments criticizing the actions of the coach with some calling for his firing.

Kennedy is a former defensive coordinator at Enterprise High who was hired in December to replace Smitty Grider, who is now the head coach at Benjamin Russell in Alexander City.

Dothan is 6-3 overall this season and 4-3 in Class 7A, Region 2. The Wolves remain very much in the playoff race and are scheduled to play their final regular season game in Montgomery on Thursday against Jeff Davis.