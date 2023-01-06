Dothan gets big victory at Enterprise

ENTERPRISE – First-year Dothan head coach Jeremy Bynum wants to get his program like Enterprise, a team that has played in the last two Class 7A state championship games.

To accomplish that he says the Wolves have to win important games like the Wildcats have done the last few years under head coach Rhett Harrelson.

Friday’s night’s Class 7A, Area 3 game at Enterprise’s Wildcat Arena was such a game.

Behind key plays late from Troy signee Thomas Dowd, Dothan overcame 29 turnovers to beat Harrelson’s Wildcats 47-44 in an intense game before a packed raucous crowd at the EHS gym.

“Coming into the game, we knew it was going to be like this,” Bynum said of the close, intense game on the road. “This is what basketball is supposed to be like. I enjoyed that one.

“These guys have been working hard since the month of June and been running on the track and other stuff like that. We are trying to build our program to where we can win these kind of games.”

Dothan improved to 15-2 and 4-0 in area play. Enterprise, the defending Class 7A state champion, dropped to 9-5 and 1-2.

Dowd had a game-high 20 points, including 10 in the final quarter, but his biggest plays were actually an assist and a rebound, leading to the game’s final three points.

With the game tied at 44, he fired a pass down low to Keith Stampley for a go-ahead layup with 1:24 left.

After Enterprise failed to inbound the ball in front of its bench in the required five seconds for a turnover with 48.6 seconds left, the Wildcats fouled Bryson Berry with 29.3 seconds left.

Berry missed the 1-and-1 free throw, but Dowd earned an offensive rebound in the middle of the lane. He kicked the ball outside and after two passes he got the ball back and was fouled with 24.7 seconds left.

Dowd hit 1-of-2 free throws to make it 47-44. He missed the second and the Wolves were called for an over the back foul, sending Keion Dunlap, who carried Enterprise early in the period, to the foul line with 24 seconds left.

Dunlap missed the 1-and-1 opportunity, but teammate Eric Winters seized an offensive rebound off the left side and quickly passed back outside to Tre Kemmerlin, who fired up a potential tying 3-pointer. However, it bounced off the back rim. The ball was tapped into the air by a Wildcat player before Stampley snared it and passed it off to Dowd, who was fouled with 15 seconds left.

Dowd missed on his 1-and-1 free throw attempt and Enterprise’s Tucker Wadsworth picked up a loose ball rebound and fired upcourt to Jordan Hines, who missed a 3-pointrer under pressure from Dowd. Dunlap was fouled on a rebound shot attempt and went to the foul line with 7.7 seconds left.

He missed the first free throw, forcing Enterprise to call a timeout. With the Wildcats down 3, Dunlap purposely missed the second free throw and Enterprise got an offensive rebound and a kick-out pass for a game-tying 3-pointer but missed the shot. The Wildcats got another offensive rebound, but couldn’t get another shot off as time expired.

The Wolves escaped despite the rash of turnovers, many that were unforced, and falling behind 10 points in the first quarter.

“I talk to the guys to forget about living in the moment, but owning the moment. We were living in the moment and had all this going on.” said Bynum, gesturing to the stands and the atmosphere of the game. “We have to own the moment. Once we settled down, the moment wasn’t too big and we started owning the moment.”

In addition to Dowd’s 20 points, Raymon Blackmon had 11 points for Dothan.

Hines led Enterprise with 14 points. Dunlap followed with 11, six coming midway in the fourth quarter to help the Wildcats tie the game in the final two minutes. Wadsworth added 10.

Both teams struggled with turnovers in a fast-paced game where the action often got too hectic, leading to mistakes. In addition to Dothan’s 29 turnovers, Enterprise had 19. Several of the turnovers were off offensive fouls as nine were called, six on Dothan. The two also struggled at the foul line as Dothan made just 4-of-11 and Enterprise 1-of-7. The two were a combined 1-of-7 in the final 29.3 seconds at the foul line.

Enterprise held a slim 34-32 lead going into the final quarter. After both teams scored early in the period, Dothan’s Dowd hit three free throws with 5:50 left after being fouled on a 3-point attempt to give the Wolves a 37-36 lead.

Enterprise’s Hines scored down low to give the Wildcats the lead back, but Dothan cashed in some good defensive work to score seven straight to go up 44-38 with 3:41 left.

Blackmon hit a 3-pointer off the left side after receiving a pass from Stampley, who earned a steal. After a missed shot by Enterprise that Dowd rebounded for Dothan, the Wolves increased the lead with a putback by Dowd to go up four.

On the ensuing play, Enterprise’s Hines slipped and fell down going to the middle of the lane, losing control of the ball and Blackmon recovered for Dothan.

After the ball went out of bounds off Enterprise, Dothan went to Dowd, who delivered a jumper in the lane to make it a six-point cushion.

Following several turnovers, Enterprise’s Dunlap tried to put the Wildcats on his back, scoring down low off an inbound pass, a putback and a layup after a pass from Kemmerlin for six straight points to tie the game at 44 with 1:55 left.

Early in the game, the Wildcats, behind Hines and Wadsworth, built a 16-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Hines had eight points and Wadsworth four in the period.

Dothan didn’t scoring the final 5:31 of the opening period as it turned it over seven times and missed all four shot attempts.

EHS led 20-10 with 4:16 left in the half when Wadsworth hit a left baseline jumper, but Dothan got back into it before the half, scoring the final nine points to cut it to 20-19 at halftime. Mehkai Menefee hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to end the flurry.

Enterprise built a seven-point lead at 34-27 with a minute left in the third period after a 3-pointer by Dylan Baldwin and a foul line jumper by Wadsworth, but the Wolves cut it two at 34-32 by the end of the quarter off a Blackmon trey and a Dowd jumper.

Enterprise girls 48, Dothan 19: Sarah Amos had 14 points and Madison Esenwien nine points, all on 3-pointers, to lead Enterprise. Brooklyn Kemmerlin followed with eight points.

Mariyah Stampley and Charisma Doss had four points each to lead Dothan.

Enterprise JV boys 59, Dothan 22: Nine of 10 Wildcat players scored in the win, led by Brandon Mitchell with 13 points. Brady Wadsworth followed with 11 and Julio Jones with 10.

Jacakorin Merritt had nine points for Dothan.