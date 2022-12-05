Dothan girls, boys bowling teams defeat Houston Academy

Revenge was on the minds of the Dothan girls bowling team Monday.

A month ago, the Wolves fell to city rival Houston Academy in a late surge by 26 pins.

Monday in the second meeting between the two programs, the Wolves didn’t let it come down to the end, quickly establishing control in rolling to a 273-pin victory over the Raiders, 1,137 to 864.

The Dothan boys, who utilized more of their young players, also had a solid victory, winning 1,126 to 1,044 despite Houston Academy earning a season-high score.

“I thought the two teams did really well,” Dothan head coach Brianne Kent said. “The girls really wanted to get that win going into that (Stanhope Elmore) tournament on Wednesday, so they were excited that they were able to pull it out, especially since the first time we bowled HA, we didn’t bowl very well. They were excited for that comeback (win) against them.

“I also thought our younger boys did a great job tonight. We are getting heavy in area play (coming up), so some of our younger ones won’t get as many opportunities to get to play in those more competitive area matches. This was a chance to see what they could do in a match that counts (because of the city rivalry) but doesn’t count (in the area standings) toward the playoffs.”

The win for the Dothan girls was their sixth straight after losing the first three matches of the season with the last loss coming to HA on Nov. 9. Monday’s win also snapped a three-game match losing streak to the Raiders.

“The girls team has lost to them ever time since I have been,” said Ella Wood, a second-year bowling for the Wolves. “We lost to them both times last year, so it was a big deal for us to beat them. We love to beat HA. We have friends that go to HA and it is fun competition.”

Anna Kay Karabin added, “HA is one of our biggest rivals so we always want to beat them in whatever sports we can – bowling, volleyball and football.”

Wood felt the Wolves had better “energy” in Monday’s match-up compared to the previous meeting with the Raiders.

“We had a good energy,” Wood said. “When anybody got down, we kept lifting each other up and being positive. Also we had fun. We always play our best when we are having fun.

“What cost us in our first game was our Baker games. We did well in the individuals which we did again today, but we didn’t in the Baker games the first match. We did a lot better in those today and that had to do with our positivity and our energy.”

The Dothan girls came out storming, blistering the bowling alley with a season-high 746 score in the traditional round to build a 240-point lead. Four of the five Wolves bowlers earned a 145 or better during the traditional format.

Karabin and Kelsey Peaden paced the attack with 169 and 163, scores. Both totals were season-high marks for the two. Ellie Smith followed a 154, Wood had a 145 and Karlee Kirkland added a 115.

As a team, the Wolves girls team earned 14 strikes and 16 spares during the round.

Dothan kept the momentum going with a strong 161 in the opening Baker series to extend the margin to over 300 points. Younger players bowled the final two Baker sets, finishing with a 116 and 114, respectively.

Houston Academy finished with a 506 in the traditional round with Kaelyn Tolley earning a 138 and Suzanne Snell a 106.

The Raiders bowled 108, 121 and 129 in the three Baker games to finish with an 864 total.

In the boys contest, Dothan seized a 691 to 629 lead after the traditional round and pulled away in the Baker sets. The Wolves won the first Baker 139-124, but the Raiders came on strong, winning the second 146-119, before both teams produced strong numbers in the third Baker with Dothan winning, 177-148.

Dothan played with younger players throughout as none of the five regular starters of Landon Conrad, Gavin Hendershott, Alex Thagard, Alex Broadaway and Noah Stewart played in the traditional and only Broadaway competed in the Baker series.

During the traditional format, Cade Whittaker led Dothan with a 165. Paden Wood followed with a 158 and Cole Hewett had a 139. Oliver Benefield had a 121.

In the Baker sets, Broadaway earned six strikes and Wood and Whittaker added three each to pace the Wolves’ 435 total.

For Houston Academy, Jay Morris led the way with a 145 and Raj Patel had a 139 during the traditional round.

Ian Kaufman sparked the Raiders in the Baker series with three strikes and two spares. Ganesha Ayala had two strikes and three spares and Patel added two spares during the Baker sets.