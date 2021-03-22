Dothan High cross country/track distance runner Kate Smith signs with Huntingdon

This time last year, Dothan cross country/track distance runner Kate Smith hadn’t really thought much about a college career in the two sports.
After interest from Huntingdon College over the summer, she quickly realized it was something she wanted to pursue.
On Monday, Smith, a Dothan senior, signed to participate with the Hawks’ cross country and track programs to continue her running career, which began in the seventh grade.
“It makes it official,” Smith said of signing. “It makes me more excited to go. I am just like a little shaky (right now).”
The Wolves senior admitted running in college wasn’t at the top of her agenda this time last year.
“Honestly I didn’t think I would be running in college,” Smith said. “I always had it in my head that I would be going to Auburn (for academics) or some big school. When they reached out to me and I realized that I could keep running, it was like, I wanted that. I didn’t realize I wanted that. I wanted to continue competing on a team.”
Smith signed mainly to compete for Huntingdon’s cross country team, but she will also participate on the Hawks’ indoor/outdoor track teams. She actually will head to the Montgomery school at a special time as Huntingdon revived its track and field programs this year under head coach Ed Wright, a former all-American at Troy. Though it competed this year for the first time in eight years, the program is still growing its roster base in track and field.
Participating in a budding program along with Huntingdon’s small school size appealed to Smith.
“The coach really made an effort to recruit me,” Smith said. “He kind of wants to build a team and he wanted me to be a part of that and thought I would be a good candidate of building that team, which was special to me. I liked that it is a smaller school, especially with the atmosphere today. I think it will be a better fit for me at this time than a big Division I school.”
Smith has run cross country since the seventh grade, first as a Dothan Tiger then as part of the Dothan Wolves after Dothan and Northview consolidated. She has qualified for the AHSAA State Championships all six years she competed, highlighted by a second-place qualifying time at the Class 6A, Section 2 meet as a sophomore.
In track and field, she competes mostly in the mile (1600), 800 meters and even in the more sprinted-oriented 400 meters. She also runs on the 4x800-meter relay race.
“She has been instrumental in our program,” Dothan cross country coach Melanie Fore said. “She has been a good leader. She encourages her teammates on a daily basis. She is consistent, reliable and a hard worker. She is an overall great kid.”
Smith, according to Fore, has been a steady runner for the Wolves, consistent in her cross country times which is usually in the upper 22 minute, lower 23-minute range.
“Her trick really is endurance,” Fore said. “She knows exactly where she needs to be at each mile and where those miles are at and where she needs to be with her times. She trains every day consistently getting those times in at each mile where she needs to be at.”
Smith feels her time at Dothan has prepared for college running and believes Huntingdon will be able to add to her abilities in making her a more successful runner.
“It (Dothan) has been a good foundation, but I think competing in college will take me to a new level that I have been trying to reach for the past couple of years,” Smith said, referring to lowering her times. “The higher level of coaching will definitely help me exceed in my sport.”