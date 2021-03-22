Dothan High cross country/track distance runner Kate Smith signs with Huntingdon

This time last year, Dothan cross country/track distance runner Kate Smith hadn’t really thought much about a college career in the two sports.

After interest from Huntingdon College over the summer, she quickly realized it was something she wanted to pursue.

On Monday, Smith, a Dothan senior, signed to participate with the Hawks’ cross country and track programs to continue her running career, which began in the seventh grade.

“It makes it official,” Smith said of signing. “It makes me more excited to go. I am just like a little shaky (right now).”

The Wolves senior admitted running in college wasn’t at the top of her agenda this time last year.

“Honestly I didn’t think I would be running in college,” Smith said. “I always had it in my head that I would be going to Auburn (for academics) or some big school. When they reached out to me and I realized that I could keep running, it was like, I wanted that. I didn’t realize I wanted that. I wanted to continue competing on a team.”