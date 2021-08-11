Dothan High, Eufaula to field flag football teams

A new sport is coming this fall to local high schools Dothan and Eufaula.
Officials at both schools confirmed plans to have emerging AHSAA sport flag football for girls.
“We are going to proceed (with it),” Dothan athletic director Jessica Noble said.
“Yes, we are,” Eufaula athletic director Ed Rigby said in response to a question about having flag football. “That is a definite.”
Two other Wiregrass programs also considered implementing the program this year, but both Enterprise and Charles Henderson elected not to have it yet. Both said they would re-evaluate having it next year.
The ASHAA approved female flag football as a pilot program for this year in conjunction with the National Federation of High School (NFHS), the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons. There will be no regional alignments, but there is a tentative plan to have a postseason tournament with a championship game during the week of the Super 7 football championships in December.
While Dothan and Eufaula are the lone Wiregrass schools to implement the sport, Russell County, just 20 minutes north of Eufaula, also will have it as well as several schools in East Central Alabama – Auburn, Central-Phenix City, LaFayette, Loachapoka, Opelika and Smiths Station.
Also, three Montgomery area schools have declared for the sport – Jeff Davis, Pike Road and Park Crossing. Bullock County, located between Montgomery and Eufaula, has also declared.
Overall, 68 schools in the state, as of July 29, have declared to have the sport this year, according to the AHSAA website. The majority of the schools are in north Alabama, mostly in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas.
Both Dothan and Eufaula have named a head coach for the new sport. Haley Williams will guide Dothan’s team and Jermieke Cliatt will direct Eufaula’s team. Both coaches have been approved by their respective school board to coach the sport. Both are already head coaches at their schools – Williams leading the Wolves’ girls soccer program and Cliatt directing the Tigers’ girls basketball program.
Dothan will hold an interest meeting for potential players next Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. at the DHS Media Center. It will have tryouts the week after. Eufaula will have tryouts next Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 16-17 at 3:45 p.m. on the Eufaula campus.
Both schools had initial interest meetings in the spring. Dothan had 40 girls attend and Eufaula had 80 at its meeting.
“A lot of my soccer girls have approached me,” Dothan’s Williams said. “I know some of them are excited and expressed an interest at looking into it. I will know more when we have our interest meeting.”
The two programs are also busy setting up their game schedules and have already agreed to play against each other Oct. 14 in Eufaula. Smiths Station will also participate to make that a tri-meet. Dothan also has scheduled games at Smiths Station on Nov. 4 with the host Panthers and with Northside (Tuscaloosa) and also on Nov. 16 at Central-Phenix City in a tri-match with Loachapoka. Eufaula has scheduled a home-and-home series with Opelika that will also include Loachapoka at both sites.
Dothan plans to add a few home games, though the location of the games hasn’t been finalized.
Both Williams and Cliatt were excited to have another girls athletic program at their school.
“I am excited,” Williams said. “It is a new sport to the state. I am just excited to give girls another opportunity to participate in an athletic event.”
Cliatt added, “I am excited to bring a new sport that give girls another opportunity – another outlet – to play a new sport.”
“I want us to be competitive. I am excited to be the inaugural coach and to start a sport. I had a lot of former girls reach out to me, recent graduates, say ‘Hey, I wish we had that sport when we were here.’”
Most games will be played Tuesday or Thursday, working around junior varsity and junior high games and also around the schedule of local officials that can work the game.
Williams admitted she had a lot of learning to do with flag football. She has previous experience in the sport in intramural activity while at AUM, but her team played only two games.
“Any free time I have this week, I am going to start looking up stuff,” Williams, referring to videos and other sources of information.
Cliatt said he has already reached out to officials at Eufaula Recreation Department to see if it can start flag football to help develop the sport at a younger age.
Flag football features two teams in a 7-on-7 format in four 12-point quarters, though time can be limited to two 20-minute halves during events with more than two teams, like a tri-match or quad match. The games will have a “running clock.”
Games are played on an 80-yard field from end zone to end zone and are 40 yards wide with inbound marks 15 yards from the sideline. Three to four officials will enforce the rules.