Dothan High, Eufaula to field flag football teams

Overall, 68 schools in the state, as of July 29, have declared to have the sport this year, according to the AHSAA website. The majority of the schools are in north Alabama, mostly in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas.

Both Dothan and Eufaula have named a head coach for the new sport. Haley Williams will guide Dothan’s team and Jermieke Cliatt will direct Eufaula’s team. Both coaches have been approved by their respective school board to coach the sport. Both are already head coaches at their schools – Williams leading the Wolves’ girls soccer program and Cliatt directing the Tigers’ girls basketball program.

Dothan will hold an interest meeting for potential players next Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. at the DHS Media Center. It will have tryouts the week after. Eufaula will have tryouts next Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 16-17 at 3:45 p.m. on the Eufaula campus.

Both schools had initial interest meetings in the spring. Dothan had 40 girls attend and Eufaula had 80 at its meeting.

“A lot of my soccer girls have approached me,” Dothan’s Williams said. “I know some of them are excited and expressed an interest at looking into it. I will know more when we have our interest meeting.”