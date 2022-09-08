Dothan High flag football team gets win in home debut

Shariza Klinger said she simply caught the ball and ran after making an interception in the final minute of the Dothan Wolves’ girls flag football game against Booker T. Washington.

Turns out, she ran all the way into Dothan history with a long interception return for a touchdown, helping the Wolves rally from an 11-0 deficit for a 14-11 win over BTW during a tri-match at Rip Hewes Stadium.

Eufaula dominated the other two games, beating BTW 13-0 and Dothan 24-0.

The second game loss to Eufaula didn’t take away the excitement of a first home victory for the Wolves, who played all of their games in their inaugural season last year on the road.

“This feels so good,” Klinger said. “Last year, we didn’t win that many and we didn’t have any home games. This year, in our first home game, we win, so I am really excited about that and so are the rest of the girls.”

Wolves second-year head coach Haley Williams was also elated with the first home win.

“It was awesome,” Williams said. “With the lights and the music, the girls were hyped up. It’s a great atmosphere. I am excited to have our first home win in history. It is emotional and it is pretty cool.”

Dothan rallied behind two lengthy interceptions for touchdowns in the final 14 minutes of a 20-minute running clock in the second half. Brenna Pfister earned the first pick six to cut the margin to 11-6.

Two Eagle possessions later, with 1:04 left, Booker T. Washington faced 3rd-and-25 at its own 40. Instead of a safe running play, punting and forcing Dothan’s offense to go most of the field, the Eagles went for broke with a long pass.

Klinger intercepted it in the middle of the field then took off to her left. She spun away from a potential tackler 15 yards downfield and made another would be tackler miss just a few yards later before finding clear sailing to the end zone for a touchdown with 49 seconds left.

“I saw her going for my waist (for the flags) and I just moved it (the hip) out of the way,” Klinger said of the spin move to avoid the first Eagle player. “At first, I thought she got it because I felt the belt (with the flags) get a little loose, but I kept going because I didn’t hear a whistle.”

Williams said she was glad to see Klinger get in the open field to score.

“I knew when they put it up that high that Shariza had a chance to get it,” Williams said. “When she caught it and she took off, I knew that once she got downhill with full speed, nobody was going to catch her. She made a big play.”

Dothan went for a two-point conversion and converted when quarterback Reecy Beacham threw to Dallas Pfister in the end zone to put the Wolves up 14-11.

The Eagles (0-2) turned it over downs on the final series to give Dothan the win.

While the ending was good, the beginning was nothing but rough. The Eagles seized an 11-0 lead in the first 10 minutes.

Behind three big pass plays, including a 31-yard throw and catch from Shamiera Williams to Saaniya Smith, the Eagles moved the ball to the Dothan 9. However, two key tackles by Brenna Pfister on third and fourth downs stopped the Eagles at the 1-yard line, preventing a touchdown.

The Wolves, though, allowed a safety when Brenna Pfister was tackled in the end zone on a safety. The Eagles scored on their ensuing series in four plays with Williams going over on a 2-yard run. Williams threw to Tytiana Sparks for a two-point conversion.

Booker T. Washington threatened late in the half, but a Dothan defender batted down a pass inside the 5 on fourth down to end the chance.

The Wolves then turned it around in the second half with the two interception return for touchdowns.

“Our defense has improved just in the two days since our last game,” Williams said. “We played two games Tuesday and gave up some yards. They stepped up in this game. I don’t love to rely on our defense to be our offense, but I am not going to be too upset about two big defensive plays.”

Eufaula wins two: Eufaula dominated the Wolves right from the start in the last game of the night, scoring on the first four possessions to build a 24-0 first-half lead, a score that stayed the rest of the game.

Tiger quarterback Heaven Duckworth, who had a big night passing the ball, threw touchdown passes of 2 yards to Quannesia Walton, 13 yards to Jordan King and 9 yards to Iyauna Gordy before adding the final score on a 7-yard run down the left sideline.

“I wanted them to feed off the energy from last week,” said Eufaula head coach Jermieke Cliatt, whose team improved to 4-1. “The last time we played Dothan (on Tuesday), we had lost the previous game against Smiths Station, but the energy we had in the second game was really good.

"I told them before we got off the bus today to feed off that energy. They came out with energy against BTW and with event more energy when we played Dothan.

“I am proud of the defense because we gave up so many points this past week (Tuesday) and we had two shutouts tonight.”

Dothan had only two first downs in six possessions during the game and dropped to 1-3 on the season.

“We have to figure out how to put together a good, strong first half,” Williams said. “We tend to dig ourselves in a hole. We have done that with every game we have played so far.

"We have just have had poor first halves, so for us, it is coming out and having a strong first half. We have won every second half we have played, so we have to string together a good start.”

Williams admitted the Wolves were surprised with Eufaula’s passing game on Thursday.

“The other night when we played them, they actually ran the ball a lot more, so we anticipated more running and our defense was shifted up anticipating the run,” Williams said. “Eufaula has some great athletes and they have some tall athletes.”

Earlier in the night, Eufaula captured a 13-0 win over Booker T. Washington. Walton had an interception return for a touchdown and a rushing TD for the game’s only scores.

Dothan on Tuesday night: Dothan opened the season on Tuesday night with an 18-8 loss to Smiths Station, last year’s state runner-up, and to Eufaula 27-6 in games played in Eufaula.

In the game against Smiths Station, Brenna Pfister scored on a pass from Beacham and against Eufaula, Aliceia Ransom scored a rushing touchdown.