Dothan High flag football team wins first game; falls in second game

Russell County was driving on the next possession, moving to the Dothan 3 yard line. With 3rd-and-3, the Warriors tried a pass off to the right, but Patterson again stepped in front of the receiver for an interception. She returned the interception – her third of the game as she also had one in the first half – to the 16.

“Chalice played outstanding on defense. We had a great team of rushers putting pressure on the ball (the quarterback) but I think she really stepped up,” Williams said of Patterson, who also knocked down at least three other passes in the game. “As a senior, that is what you are supposed to do – you are supposed to step up and make some big plays and she did that, especially in the first game.”

After a penalty on Dothan moved it back to the 12, Wolves senior quarterback Anika Kindred fired deep to senior receiver Amiya Rollins, who got behind the Warrior defense. She hauled in the pass and raced into the end zone to complete a 68-yard touchdown pass. Kindred ran in the conversion to put the Wolves up 25-12 with 7:20 left.

Russell County had two more possessions, but gained only one first down and Dothan had its first victory.