Dothan High girls soccer team defeats previously unbeaten Carroll

The Dothan High School Varsity Girls Soccer team defeated the Class 5A state ranked and undefeated Carroll Eagles by a score of 4-0.

The first goal was a scrum in front of the Carroll goal and was a combined effort of scoring by Jaelyn Ashendorf and Lucy Rodriguez. Irma Montiel, Lauren Yu and Maria Wharton each had a goal.

Wharton also led the defense with 14 takeaways. Caroline Ezzell had 10 takeaways and Dallas Pfister had 7 takeaways.

Anika Kindred got the shutout in the goal.

For Carroll, Alayna Yarbrough had seven take aways while Emilee Pedroza had four. Carroll is now 13-1-1.