Dothan High girls soccer team defeats previously unbeaten Carroll
Dothan High girls soccer team defeats previously unbeaten Carroll

The Dothan High School Varsity Girls Soccer team defeated the Class 5A state ranked and undefeated Carroll Eagles by a score of 4-0.

The first goal was a scrum in front of the Carroll goal and was a combined effort of scoring by Jaelyn Ashendorf and Lucy Rodriguez. Irma Montiel, Lauren Yu and Maria Wharton each had a goal.

Wharton also led the defense with 14 takeaways. Caroline Ezzell had 10 takeaways and Dallas Pfister had 7 takeaways.

Anika Kindred got the shutout in the goal.

For Carroll, Alayna Yarbrough had seven take aways while Emilee Pedroza had four. Carroll is now 13-1-1.

