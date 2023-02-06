Seeing is believing.

As Dothan High athletes, coaches, administrators and city and state dignitaries took part in the official groundbreaking for a new athletics facility on campus Monday morning, a bulldozer was already clearing land for the project well underway.

“With this, we’re certainly going to be on par with everybody in the state when it comes to what we have and a place to train our student-athletes of all sports,” Dothan head football coach Jed Kennedy said.

A new 11,000-square foot facility will be built to house football, baseball and boys soccer, while the current fieldhouse will be renovated for softball, girls soccer and girls track and cross country. The basketball , volleyball and wrestling programs remain in the gymnasium.

Behind the new fieldhouse will be a new 70-yard turf field for the football team to practice on and to match artificial turf installed at Rip Hewes Stadium and in other high school stadiums that have gone to turf fields. The track next to current fieldhouse and football practice field will also be resurfaced, enabling small meets to be held and the teams to have a rubberized surface to practice on.

“It’s a sense of pride for the community and a sense of pride for the school,” Kennedy said. “Our kids deserve what everybody else has.

“To me, I don’t look at it as a commitment to athletics; I look at it as a commitment to kids. We were certainly behind in facilities and now we’ll be on the forefront of facilities in the state of Alabama.”

Kennedy said he’s seen the excitement among the athletes.

“They knew it was coming, but when they saw the trucks here and the dirt move, it was kind of that moment that this is really real,” Kennedy said. “We get into this to be about kids and certainly excited for the opportunity that this is going to allow all student-athletes here to be a part of.”

The Dothan City Schools board approved an $8.8 million bond for the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 or the first of 2024.

“It’s been well over a decade since the entire school system has had a groundbreaking event, so it’s exciting for us to be able to offer new facilities for all of our student-athletes,” DCS superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said. “Offering 7A services includes having 7A level facilities. I certainly want to thank the board for providing our student-athletes with the best facilities possible.”

DCS athletics director Jessica Noble, who spent many years as the Northview softball coach, is excited to be part of the project.

“When we consolidated in 2019, the only sports with their own locker rooms on campus were football, baseball, softball and boys basketball,” Noble said. “Through the gym renovation process in 2021, the building of this new athletic complex and upgrading our current fieldhouse to a girls athletic complex in 2023, we will now have locker rooms on campus for football, baseball, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys basketball, girls basketball, volleyball, boys and girls cross country and boys and girls track.”

The new facility will also have a weight room with doors opening up to the turf field. There will be two conference rooms, a team meeting room, nutrition room, athletic training room and plenty of storage room for equipment. The facility will also have public restrooms at the corner for baseball, softball and track fans to use during their seasons.

“As excited as we are for this building, we are just as excited to see the current fieldhouse upgraded to a girls athletic complex,” Noble said. “It will have separate locker room spaces for softball, girls soccer, girls track and cross country, to include offices for the head coaches and storage space as well as a weight room for female athletes only.”

“It’s a long time coming for our track program and our girls soccer program to have a place to call their own. And whether it’s February, December or July, it’s their locker room and it’s their space and they don’t have to worry about somebody coming in after them.”

Dothan mayor Mark Saliba believes the project shows the community has united to support the 2019 consolidation of Dothan and Northview.

“I think if you put it into the perspective that not too long ago we combined two high schools … everybody was worrying about what that might be like and all … but I think the positivity here is showing through how everyone has come together and how we’re able to provide more and better facilities for the kids,” Saliba said. “That’s a big deal for them to have some really nice, new facilities for them to train.

“We want this to look like a 7A campus. I’m proud for Dothan High and the city of Dothan to be able to do this.”