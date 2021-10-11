Dothan High has 'historic' first flag football game Tuesday in Eufaula

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Similar to regular football, a touchdown is six points, but there are three options for extra-point attempt plays – one point for a conversion from the 3-yard line, two points for a conversion from the 10 and three points from the 20-yard line. A safety is two points. There are no field goal attempts.

There is punting, but it is to be announced before the snap. The receiving team can field the punt whether caught or grounded, but if touched and then grounded, the ball is dead.

Ball is spotted where the ball was when the flag is removed by a defender. There are no fumbles as the ball is dead once it touches the ground and the ball for the next snap is placed at the spot.

A player with the ball is not allowed to stiff arm, use ball, hands or arms to prevent flag pull, while the defense is not allowed to strip the ball but will not be called for stripping if QB or runner uses ball to cover flag and defender is making a bona fide attempt to pull the flag.

Williams said she wasn’t sure to what to expect in Tuesday’s season opener.