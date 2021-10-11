Dothan High has 'historic' first flag football game Tuesday in Eufaula

Dothan High unveils its newest sport Tuesday night.
Dothan will play its first competition as a girls flag football team when it plays a tri-match with Eufaula and Russell County at Eufaula’s Tiger Stadium.
Haley Williams is the head coach of the 21-member team that is excited to take the program’s first steps.
“I think it so exciting not only looking from what we are doing (now), but looking to our future,” senior Aubrey Harrell said. “I am going to be in the beginning and I am going to see how much it grows throughout Dothan.”
The AHSAA sanctioned girls flag football this past spring. Overall, 44 high schools in the state – mostly in the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas – declared for the sport.
Dothan and Eufaula are the lone schools in the Dothan Eagle coverage area to declare.
“It is historic,” Williams said. “These girls get to be a part of something big. They get to be the first ones to write a chapter. I know they are excited.”
After Eufaula and Russell County play at 5 p.m., the Wolves play Russell County at 6 p.m. and Eufaula at 7 p.m.
“I am excited. Kind of nervous, but mostly excited,” senior Nijah Durr said. “We are all ready. Just can’t wait.”
Both Harrell and Durr said they haven’t had any prior experience playing flag football. Harrell, though, said she has some knowledge of it through watching her 10-year-old brother, Logan Harrell, play the sport.
“He was beyond excited hearing that I was going to play, so he has been trying to teach me plays and teach me how to throw and catch,” Harrell said.
Dothan players received their jerseys during a ceremony Thursday at the Dothan High School Media Center. The jerseys were donated by former Northview player Izell Reese, who helped the AHSAA jumpstart flag football through the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons.
“I think it speaks a lot about how he feels about the sport and how much he supports the sport itself, but also his hometown,” Williams said. “He probably takes a lot of pride in that.”
According to the AHSAA website, flag football is a 7-on-7 format played on an 80-yard field, 40 yards wide. Lines to gain for first downs are the 20, 40 and 20 yards with four downs to gain the necessary first down. Teams have 25 seconds to snap the ball.
The game features four 12-minute quarters with a running clock the first 22 minutes of each half. There is clock stoppage during the final two minutes of each half. Clock stops and starts on snap after team time outs (three per half for each team).
Similar to regular football, a touchdown is six points, but there are three options for extra-point attempt plays – one point for a conversion from the 3-yard line, two points for a conversion from the 10 and three points from the 20-yard line. A safety is two points. There are no field goal attempts.
There is punting, but it is to be announced before the snap. The receiving team can field the punt whether caught or grounded, but if touched and then grounded, the ball is dead.
Ball is spotted where the ball was when the flag is removed by a defender. There are no fumbles as the ball is dead once it touches the ground and the ball for the next snap is placed at the spot.
A player with the ball is not allowed to stiff arm, use ball, hands or arms to prevent flag pull, while the defense is not allowed to strip the ball but will not be called for stripping if QB or runner uses ball to cover flag and defender is making a bona fide attempt to pull the flag.
Williams said she wasn’t sure to what to expect in Tuesday’s season opener.
“I have to remind myself that everybody is in the same position as us,” Williams said. “We are all starting fresh. I don’t really know what to expect. Obviously, I know my girls will work hard and will compete. I know they will be aggressive. I just hope we come out with a win.”
The Wolves coach said the team had two goals for the historical opening matches.
“Our goal is to play hard and compete,” Williams said. “We will not take any plays off.”
Team members for the historic first Dothan Wolves flag football team are: seniors Olivia Burgess, Jayvia Carter, Nijah Durr, Liberty Ebikake, Aubrey Harrell, Anika Kindred, Chalice Patterson, Amiyah Rollins; juniors Saniyah Fletcher Kevelyn Grayson, Shariza Klinger, Jessica Rivas, Renae Woods; sophomores Reecy Beacham, Maggie Benton, Andrea Briseno, Mary Lynn Bryant, Taylor Daniel, Jamie McCloud, Zamariah Robinson and eighth grader Carter Grace Tessman.
Many of the players are multi-sport athletes at Dothan, having played volleyball, basketball or soccer.
While it’s Dothan’s first games, Eufaula has already played three contests, losing to Opelika twice and beating Loachapoka. Russell County, like Dothan, has not played a game yet.
The Wolves return to Eufaula on Thursday for another tri-match that will include Smiths Station.
Dothan has four other playing dates lined up, all on the road as Williams, who was named coach early in the fall, didn’t have time to work out logistics to play a home match. The dates of other games are Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 4 and Nov. 9.
The AHSAA has divided the 44 state teams into four regions and Dothan is in the East Region with Auburn, Central-Phenix City, Eufaula, Opelika, Russell County and Smiths Station.
An eight-team single-elimination regional tournament is to be held before Oct. 30 and the winner and runner-up advance to an eight-team single elimination championship bracket. The two semifinal winners from the championship bracket will play in the state championship game on Dec. 1 at Birmingham’s Protective Life Stadium during the Super 7 Football Championship week.
“We are really ready to play on Tuesday in our first game because we all want to make it to the playoffs and to the championship,” Durr said. “I feel as a team if we work together, we will make it that far.”