Dothan High names Bright to lead softball program, Fore to coach cross country

The Dothan Wolves softball program will have a familiar face leading its program.
Longtime assistant Donny Bright has been approved as the new head softball coach in replacing Jessica Noble, who stepped down from those duties when she was hired as the new athletics director for Dothan City Schools on July 21.
Melanie Fore was also approved on Monday as the new cross country coach for the Wolves.
As for Bright, taking over as the softball coach should be a seamless transition. He served as an assistant coach with Noble at Northview from 2009-2019 and remained as an assistant last season with Noble and Patricia Ball while the two served as co-head coaches for the first Dothan Wolves’ softball team after the consolidation of Northview and Dothan.
Ball was named the new head coach at Pike Road High School near Montgomery the same night Noble was approved as the new A.D. to replace Stan Eldridge, who retired in June.
“I think one of the most important things is the girls know me,” Bright said. “They already had to go through a transition last year changing schools and all of that, so I think one big factor in it for the girls was having a face they knew and not trying to learn new stuff and a new way of doing things. I think that was a positive in my corner was the girls’ familiarity with me.”
Bright prefers to take a low-key approach on the field.
“I’m not a very loud coach,” Bright said. “I’m a positive guy. I look at everything from the positive side. When you make a mistake, don’t focus on the mistake, focus on how you can get better from that mistake.”
Bright, a 1994 graduate of Dale County High, has called pitches for the team the past six years and is excited about a group of 11 seniors expected on the roster this coming spring.
“We’ve got a really talented team coming back,” Bright said. “I want to thank the administration at Dothan High and the athletic director for giving me this opportunity. It’s been a dream of mine to be a head coach and I feel like I’ve prepared for it.
“I’ve had opportunities to go other places, but the Lord kept me at Dothan High and feel like this is the reason why.”
Noble had served as the head softball coach for Northview for 15 years and Ball was at Dothan for 23 before the two joined forces for what was a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19.
While there were other strong candidates for the position, Noble believes Bright checked off all the boxes needed to lead the program.
“Donny loves softball and he loves our program and has put a lot into our program,” Noble said. “I’ve coached with him for 11 years and I know what he can bring to the table. I think he’s the right fit for this program as we move forward.
“We were looking for the right person for our program, for the school system and for the girls. He fit that mold.”
Fore takes over the cross country program following the departure from the school system of Haley Todd. Fore was a first-year teacher at Dothan High last year.
When Dothan principal Bill Singleton sent out an email to see if any current staff members was interested in coaching cross country, Fore didn’t hesitate in responding.
“My dad was a runner and I started running when I was 5,” Fore said. “I ran my first 5K when I was in kindergarten, so I’ve literally been running my entire life.
“Mr. Singleton sent out an email and asked if anyone would volunteer to be the cross country coach. I just jumped on it.”
Fore, a Moss Point, Miss., native and Troy University graduate, was a member of the cross country team during her high school years.
“Cross country is like a family,” Fore said. “No matter how fast or how slow you are, everybody supports everybody. I love that atmosphere of cheering on everybody.”
Her philosophy of a coach is simple.
“Basically, this is probably going to sound a little corny, but just have fun,” Fore said. “Get out there and run and just have fun.”
