Dothan High names Bright to lead softball program, Fore to coach cross country

Bright prefers to take a low-key approach on the field.

“I’m not a very loud coach,” Bright said. “I’m a positive guy. I look at everything from the positive side. When you make a mistake, don’t focus on the mistake, focus on how you can get better from that mistake.”

Bright, a 1994 graduate of Dale County High, has called pitches for the team the past six years and is excited about a group of 11 seniors expected on the roster this coming spring.

“We’ve got a really talented team coming back,” Bright said. “I want to thank the administration at Dothan High and the athletic director for giving me this opportunity. It’s been a dream of mine to be a head coach and I feel like I’ve prepared for it.

“I’ve had opportunities to go other places, but the Lord kept me at Dothan High and feel like this is the reason why.”

Noble had served as the head softball coach for Northview for 15 years and Ball was at Dothan for 23 before the two joined forces for what was a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19.

While there were other strong candidates for the position, Noble believes Bright checked off all the boxes needed to lead the program.