Dothan High softball player Collier Peaden signs with Gulf Coast

Peaden, as a member of the Dothan Wolves this spring, was starting to rev up when the season was shortened to 19 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She had a .367 batting average (23-of-58) with 11 runs batted in and 19 runs scored. She was a perfect 11-of-11 in successful steal attempts.

Peaden said she already knew several of the Gulf Coast players. She will be joined down there next year by her teammate Terrell.

“We have wanted to go play for a while together,” Peaden said. “We have been playing together since we were 8. Our biggest dream was going to Tennessee together, but then we visited Gulf Coast and we knew that is where we wanted to go.”

Bright said Peaden, while a freshman at Northview, got thrown into the fire late in the season and immediately fit into the lineup.

“KJ (Braswell) got hurt and Collier got inserted into a regional tournament game and had a great day,” Bright said. “She hasn’t looked back since.”

The Gulf Coast signee is strong both offensively and defensively, said Bright.