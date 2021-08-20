Dothan High wins preseason game against Bob Jones

Grider’s defense came up with the next big play when Swain picked off a Patriots pass early in the second quarter and sped 34 yards to the 12-yard line on the return. A late hit moved the ball to the 6-yard line and Norton bulled into the end zone on a straight dive as Dothan extended its lead to 21-3.

A lightning delay at 9:15 in the second quarter took both teams to the locker room for almost and hour. When the two teams got back on the field, Bob Jones moved quickly to the end zone with quarterback Hardy scoring on a keeper from the 2-yard line at 5:45 to trim the Wolves’ lead to 21-10.

A good return on the following kickoff was followed by a 37-yard run by Tamarion Peterson to the Patriots’ 11-yard line and Norton dash into the end zone on the next play for his second TD of the night as Dothan moved ahead 28-10 with 4:04 remaining in the half.

An energized Bob Jones offense moved 70 yards in six plays on its following possession with Tyren Washington, who finished with 54 yards on 12 carries and two TDs, scoring on a 6-yard run with less than two minutes to go in the first half to close the gap to 28-17.

Dothan attempted a 45-yard field goal on its last play of the second period, but the kick was blocked at Patriots linebacker Matthew Lee to end the scoring threat.