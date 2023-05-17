The versatility of the two Dothan High athletes – soccer player Caroline Ezzell and track and field standout John Webb – made them attractive targets for college coaches and it culminated with the two signing scholarships on Wednesday.

Ezzell signed with Auburn University-Montgomery, while Webb will be taking his talents to William-Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa. AUM competes on the Division II level, while William-Penn competes on the NAIA level.

Listen to both of their coaches and it’s easy to see why the duo has earned the opportunity to play at the next level.

“She’s played every position, except goalie,” Dothan girls soccer coach Haley Williams said. “I remember one year I compared her to like a Swiss Army knife – she can do so many different things; play so many different positions.

“She could be successful anywhere she (AUM coach Julianne Herrity) puts her. I could see her as an outside back and I could also see her in the middle of the field.”

Dothan track and field coach Micah Sheppard believes Webb could have starred at even more positions than he did. High school track athletes in the AHSAA can only enter four events in a meet. Webb finished third in the triple jump to provide Dothan its only points of the Class 7A AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham last February.

“It’s unfortunate that you’re limited to four events, because he could probably excel in multiple ones,” Sheppard said. “I talked to him early on to see what four he really wanted to focus on, because there were other events he could do.

“He picked the four events that he felt he was best suited to do and would help out the team, because he’s a team player as well. So he was part of a relay that made it to the state as well. He also qualified for the state in the 200, 400 and triple jump.”

Both coaches also talked about the leadership qualities of the players.

“He never missed a day of practice and was always ready to work,” Sheppard said. “He had great leadership and just really got along well with everybody.”

Ezzell was a defender for the Wolves during this past season as a senior, earning nine goals, contributing 13 assists and had 45 takeaways. She has been a starter for the Dothan varsity team since the eighth grade and became a strong leader.

“She was very vocal this year,” Williams said. “You see them over the years they end up kind of finding their voice. The last couple of years she’s found her voice and she hasn’t been afraid to be vocal.

“She always leads by example and has been one of the hardest workers and probably one of the most competitive that I’ve had for the last few years for sure.”

Ezzell is well familiar with AUM, which is where Williams played college soccer and former teammates Anika Kindred, Maria Wharton and Faith Hayes now play.

“It’s always been my dream to play college soccer and something I’ve been working towards for a really long time,” Ezzell said. “AUM showed a lot of interest in me and the team atmosphere seems really good. A lot of my former teammates play there, so I have a connection with the school. They all say I would be a great fit there.”

Ezzell isn’t sure which position she’ll play on the college level.

“I tried out as a center-mid, but I played mainly outside back for high school,” she said. “Anywhere she wants me on the field I’d be more than happy to play.”

This summer, Ezzell will begin training for the next level.

“We’ll have a packet that she sends out,” Ezzell said. “I don’t know exactly about the training … I’m a little nervous to find out, I guess, because it’s going to be a whole different level than what I’ve been doing. We’re supposed to send in videos of us doing it and stay in contact with the team throughout the summer.”

Not only did Ezzell play on the high school level, but has been involved with the Dothan Shockers travel club, which his coached by Scott Hogan.

“I’ve playing travel soccer since I was 7 years old, so coach Scott (Hogan) has really instilled that love for soccer that’s kept me going, because it’s really been hard,” Ezzell said. “There have been moments where I wasn’t really sure if I wanted to play in college, because it’s a lot of commitment and there are other things I could be focusing on.

“And then coach Haley (Williams) has been training us and pushing us super hard. She’s built up a good mentality for me, I feel like. I know it’s going to be a lot … it’s going to be a lot of practice; it’s going to be a lot of training … but she’s pushed us really hard and I think that’s going to help me out a lot.”

Webb, who lived in Montgomery before moving to Dothan during his sophomore school year, had interest in track at an early age as well.

“I always wanted to be on the track team and none of the schools I went to had a track team,” Webb said. “I went to my first private school – an all-boys school (Valiant Cross Academy in Montgomery) – and ran track for the first time and loved it.

“I became serious my ninth grade year, because eighth grade year was like, ‘I want to do this; let me see if I like it’ but ninth grade year is when I really started trying to be great.”

Though Webb will be attending college all the way in Iowa, he is comfortable with the decision.

“It’s a good fit because I feel like its diverse and it also has a good engineering program that I want to attend,” Webb said. “The school looks like a place where I can learn and grow as a person and just be one of the top people to run for them.”

He hopes signing the scholarship as a track athlete will inspire others in the sport at Dothan High.

Webb wanted to thank his family and coaches for helping him attain the scholarship offer and hopes it serves as an inspiration for other track athletes at Dothan High.

“It’s just a way to show you can get a scholarship because I think only one other person here got a track scholarship and that was like two years ago,” Webb said. “So it means a lot for the future people who want to do this.”