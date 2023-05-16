Dothan High filled two coaching vacancies on Tuesday night when Karie Striplin was approved as the new volleyball coach and Jonathan Deveridge was approved as the new girls basketball coach during a meeting of the Dothan City Schools Board.

Deveridge, who has been the Abbeville boys basketball coach for the past three years, replaces DiShon Benjamin, while Striplin, who coached this past year at Dale County after a long stint at Geneva County, replaces Brianne Kent, who stepped away from coaching and teaching.

Dothan City Schools Athletics Director Jessica Noble is excited about the new hires.

“One thing that interested me was that Coach Deveridge said he actually prefers coaching girls,” Noble said. “Coach Deveridge’s positive attitude and his willingness to be a team player with all athletic programs will make him a great fit at Dothan High School.”

While Deveridge coached boys basketball at Abbeville, he had a strong run as Eufaula’s girls basketball coach, leading the Tigers to a 77-33 record over four seasons, including a 27-3 record in 2016-17.

“To be honest, I’ve been keeping up with the success and things that Dothan City Schools have had going on lately and it was just an opportunity to advance my career in stepping up in classification,” Deveridge said of taking the job.

“It was a hard decision to leave Abbeville … it took a lot prayer and lot of consultation from some mentors, but in the end I just felt like it was a good fit and I decided to apply.”

Deveridge says his coaching style doesn’t change in coaching boys or girls.

“When I coach, I never really view them as boys or girls … I just look at them as basketball players,” Deveridge said. “When it comes to coaching, I’ve been pretty much on every end of the spectrum that you can think of, from a JV boys coach to a varsity boys assistant to a head girls coach to a ninth grade boys coach … so I’ve just viewed it as coaching young athletes.

“My style doesn’t really change when it comes to coaching boys or girls. We basically stick to the same principles and try to implement our game plan as best as possible.”

The 1999 Charles Henderson graduate led the Zion Chapel girls basketball team before arriving at Abbeville. Before his two girls basketball positions, he coached boys basketball teams from 2004-05 to 2011-12, including leading the Goshen boys basketball program from 2007-10.

Noble is equally excited about Striplin taking over the volleyball program.

“We are very excited to have a veteran of Karie’s experience to lead our volleyball program at Dothan High School,” Noble said. “She comes to us highly recommended and we can’t wait to see the positive impact she’ll have on volleyball and all of our student-athletes.”

After spending eight years at Geneva County, where she served as volleyball, girls basketball and track and field coach, Striplin returned to her alma mater of Dale County to lead the Warriors’ volleyball program last year.

“Definitely a tough decision leaving my alma mater, but it’s an advancement in my career for sure to go from 2A to 4A and then to 7A,” Striplin. “Even in my 40s and experience in coaching, I feel like it’s definitely where I wanted to see myself going in my career.”

Once finding out about the opening, Striplin showed interest.

“I knew of the opening and I have really good friends on the staff over at Dothan,” Striplin said. “I had reached out to them and they had reached out to me. I think we were at the right place at the right time talking mutually about opportunities.”

That still didn’t make the decision easy.

“It’s something that has been weighing on my mind,” Striplin said. “I had looked forward to returning to Dale County and seeing the development of the program there. But it’s a family decision, a financial decision and just career advancement.”

Striplin plans to let her Dale County players know the plan and looks forward to meeting those at Dothan.

“It’s going to be a tough conversation with the girls that I have invested in just one year with and have seen my passion for the game,” Striplin said. “I’ll definitely be emotional in that conversation with them because they have bought in from day one and saw that I had a vision for maintaining some consistency. That’s what hurts me the worst is having to say that I’m leaving.

“With the new group, I’m encouraged to speak with them, because I want to expand their opportunities and able to compete with the Enterprises and Hoovers and all the schools in 7A. Just kind of give them a boost of encouragement, get some training going on and advance their knowledge of the game. I want to put together a program that everyone wants to model theirs after.”

Striplin looks forward to being part of the Dothan High family.

“I’ve been coaching a lot of things for a lot of years and being a multi-sport coach, sometimes you just get burned out,” she said. “Volleyball is an exciting sport to be involved in and Dothan High is doing a lot of great things to not only get the school stronger, but the athletics and just the morale of the staff is at a heightened position right now.”