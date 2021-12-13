Dothan hires Enterprise defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy as new head football coach

The Dothan Wolves have turned to a veteran coach with state championship game experience who was just down the road from the Circle City.

The Dothan City School Board approved Enterprise defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy, who led three teams to the state finals in Wisconsin, as the Wolves head football coach during its board meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe confirmed the hiring to the Dothan Eagle Monday night after the meeting. He replaces Smitty Grider, who resigned in early November.

Kennedy has a 14-year career head coaching record of 115-47 in leading five programs, including Brookfield Central and Kenosha Bradford in his native Wisconsin. He guided Brookfield Central to a 49-12 record in five seasons with two state runner-up finishes in Division 2 before coming to Enterprise.

Earlier, he led Kenosha Bradford to a 54-9 record over five seasons highlighted by a Division 1 state title and an undefeated season in 2011 when he was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association/Green Bay Packers Coach of the Year honor.

In between, he had one-year head coaching stints at Edgewood (Fla.) and Pulaski (Wis.).