Coaches or representatives of 16 area high school boys basketball programs received checks Wednesday as part of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic redistribution to the participating programs of the annual post-Christmas event at the Dothan Civic Center.

A record $76,928 in checks was distributed Wednesday to the 16 teams for the tournament that was held for the 16th year. Money is raised through sponsorships, ticket sales and concession revenues minus expenses and given back to the schools competing in the boys basketball tournament held between Christmas and New Year’s.

This year’s total was $14,304 more than last year’s previous high total of $62,624.

“We had a record year as far as giving because of sponsorships and tickets sales and that is why we were able to give you a different (higher) check this year for all the schools,” Dothan Leisure Services Director Alison Hall told coaches and others in attendance at the Dothan City Commission Chamber. “We are grateful for all their (sponsorship) support and the community support.”

While the coaches received the checks, the real reward went to the players, say the coaches.

“It’s all for the kids,” head coach Jeremy Bynum of this year’s tournament champion Dothan. “We will sit down and we will put a wish list together of things that they need to continue to be successful. And not only for basketball, but I want to reward the kids with some activities outside of basketball and use it for them because at the end of the day, they earned it and they worked for it.”

Carroll head coach Mike Henry, speaking in front of those in attendance, added, “We don’t have to worry about uniforms. We don’t have to worry about spirit packs or going to camps. All these will be done because of what you guys provide.”

Henry, whose Carroll team had not played in the Classic the last few years, said he was glad his program was able to get a check this year.

“Trust me, if you are out of this tournament for one year or so, you will appreciate getting this,” Henry said, adding the checks are a “financial shot in the arm” for programs.

The money is divided based on how many games each team plays at the tournament. The teams who reach the semifinals/finals and played four games each received 12.5 percent of the total amount (combined 50 percent of overall revenue). The four teams that won openers but were eliminated in the second round each received 6.25 percent of the total amount (25 percent of overall total). The eight teams who played, but lost openers received 3.1 percent each (25 percent overall).

The four finalists – champion Dothan, runner-up Houston Academy, third place Headland and fourth place Carroll – each received $9,616 checks. The total for each of the four was $1,788 higher than what last year’s final four teams received.

The four second-round participants – Ashford, Abbeville, Providence Christian and Geneva County – all received $4,808, while the other eight teams – Wicksburg, Eufaula, Dale County, Daleville, Geneva, Georgiana, Northside Methodist Academy and Rehobeth – received $2,404, an uptick of $447 from last year’s first-round participants.

Tournament coaches say the opportunity to play in the annual event is special for several reasons.

“We enjoy playing in it because it prepares you for the postseason,” Houston Academy head coach Ron Watson said. “You not only get great competition, but you get a great crowd. This year, we were fortunate to get to the finals for the first time and for my team to play in that environment was really important and to have the money go back into the program means a lot.”

Watson said this year’s check will help the Raider program offset expenses for games in Tampa and St. Petersburg, Fla., during the season.

Dothan’s Bynum, who is in his first year with the Wolves program after coaching in north Alabama, said he was impressed by the tournament and its reward of giving money back to the participating schools.

“This is my first time (getting money back at a tournament),” Bynum said. “I have been a part of a lot of good tournaments. I was wowed at the support we had at the tournament with the fans and the turnout. It was good for our kids, getting the experience of playing on a big floor and that environment as it helped us as we got onto regional play. To get the experience and get rewarded with this kind of money to go back into our program is tremendous.”