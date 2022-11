Dothan Leisure Services will host the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association State Soccer Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

The top recreation soccer teams from across the state will compete for the A.R.P.A. state championship.

Groupings include 8 & under boys & girls, 10 & under boys & girls, 12 & under boys & girls, 14 & under co-ed, and 19 & under co-ed. All matches will be played at Westgate Park.

Admission for each day is $3 for ages 12 & under and $5 for ages 13 & up.