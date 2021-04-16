Dothan, Houston Academy, Brantley and G.W. Long advance to Dothan Diamond Semifinals

A walk-off win for Dothan and shutout pitching by Houston Academy, Brantley and G.W. Long on Friday night has set up Saturday’s Dothan Diamond Classic semifinals.
Dothan defeated Geneva 4-3 with a game-winning single in the bottom of the sixth inning, while, Houston Academy shutout Wicksburg 6-0, Brantley blanked Carroll 13-0 and G.W. Long shutout Rehobeth 2-0 in other quarterfinal games Friday at the Westgate Softball Complex.
Dothan will face Class 3A No. 3 ranked Houston Academy in one semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday. Brantley, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, and G.W. Long, No. 3 in Class 2A, meet in the other semifinal, also at 11 a.m.
The two winners meet in the championship at 1 p.m. The losers play a consolation game, also at 1 p.m.
Dothan 4, Geneva 3: Dothan rallied from a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the fifth to tie the game before winning it in the sixth on a Collier Peaden walk-off hit.
Twin sisters Natalie Turner and Nicole Turner provided the fifth-inning scoring with Natalie singling home Maddie Anners and Nicole bringing home Andrea Harris on a sacrifice fly.
Using the international tiebreaker, Jabby Terrell was placed on second to start the Dothan sixth and moved to third on a passed ball. After a pop out, Jewels Gonzales walked and stole second. Anners hit a grounder to Geneva shortstop Madison Johnson, who threw out Terrell trying to score. Gonzales moved to third on the play and scored on Peaden’s single to left.
Peaden and Natalie Turner both had two hits and a RBI for Dothan. Rayleigh Thagard added a hit and RBI.
Johnson was 3-for-4 with a triple and Makaley Boswell belted a two-run homer for Geneva. Pazley Lamb added a single and RBI.
Nicole Turner was the winning pitcher, working three scoreless innings of relief with two hits allowed and earning two strikeouts.
G.W. Long 2, Rehobeth 0: Morgan Ferguson struck out 13 in a three-hit, seven-inning shutout and Makayla Phillips and Maleah Long had run-scoring hits for the only offense in the game.
Phillips had two hits, one a double, for G.W. Long and Makenna Long had two singles.
Jaci Parker had two hits for Rehobeth, including a double.
Houston Academy 6, Wicksburg 0: Alexis Milanowski pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts over six innings and the Raiders scored six runs over the third through fifth innings for the win.
Ansleigh Smith had two hits for HA. Emily Maddox had a two-run single and Milanowski, Jaysoni Beachum and Caley Caldwell had a hit and RBI each. Caldwell had a triple for her hit, while Beachum had a double as did Mary Suzan Aman.
Kylie Barnes and Ella Grace Kelly had a single each for Wicksburg.
Brantley 13, Ashford 0: Kendall Navarre struck out 12 and pitched a six-inning, three-hit shutout, while also going 3-for-4 with two RBI on offense to lead Brantley.
Mary Driggers earned two hits, one a triple, and drove in four runs and Elleigh Layton had two hits off a solo homer and a double for Brantley. Campbell Hawthorne and Lauren Hudson both had two hits with one RBI and Manning Fox added a hit and RBI.
RaeLeigh Jordan had all three Ashford hits, one a double.
Second Round games
Wicksburg 16, Cottonwood 0: Dahlia Ganz was 4-for-4 with five runs batted in, Megan Cochran 4-for-4 with two runs batted in and Kylie Barnes was 3-for-5 with a homer, a double and four runs batted in to power Wicksburg’s win.
Chloe Joyner and Kelsey Ellenburg both had three hits with Joyner, who had a double, driving in two runs and Ellenburg one run. Abbie Ellenburg added a double and RBI.
Ellie Cox and Ella Grace Kelley combined on a five-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts. Cox pitched two hitless innings with five strikeouts and Kelley worked three innings, striking out three and allowing the one hit.
Brooke Delvecchio had a single for the lone Cottonwood hit.
Ashford 1, Ariton 0: Savannah Money belted a solo homer for the game’s only run and pitched a seven-inning, one-hit shutout to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 1-0 win over Ariton.
Money’s homer came in the bottom of the third with two outs. On the mound, she struck out 10 and allowed only a lead-off single in the sixth inning to Reagan Tomlin.
Lizzie Faircloth pitched well for Ariton, scattering seven hits and one run over six innings. She struck out one.
Ashford’s seven hits came from seven different players.
Geneva 7, Headland 6: Geneva rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to rally past Headland 7-6.
The Rams, behind run-scoring singles by Ainslie Condrey and Ava Allsup, had broken a 4-4 tie with two runs in the top of the fifth before the Panther rally.
Makaley Boswell singled to open the Geneva fifth and Madison Johnson doubled to drive Boswell home and Emma Griffin followed with a double to drive home Johnson to tie the game. Walks to Shelby Hammock and Za’Liyah Kemmerlin around two outs loaded the bases for Ally Henderson, who hit a 3-2 pitch to center to score Griffin for a walk-off win.
Boswell, Johnson and Griffin had two hits each to lead Geneva with Johnson and Griffin driving in one run. Henderson, Sullivan, Emily Lamb and Kemmerlin all added a hit and RBI.
Headland was led by two-hit games from Hannah Phillips, Condrey and Allsup with all three driving in one run each. Caylee Quarles had a double and two RBI and Liz Varnum had a triple.
Three Geneva pitchers worked with Pazley Lamb picking up the win, retiring the last two batters in the fifth on strikeouts. She allowed one hit.
Dothan 4, Enterprise 1: Natalie Turner hit a three-run homer in the third and twin sister Nicole Turner made it hold up, allowing just a run on seven hits with four strikeouts in a complete-game performance in the circle.
Natalie Turner and Rayleigh Thagard both had two hits for DHS. Nicole Turner drove in the Wolves’ other run on a ground out. Maddie Anners had a double.
Emma Faulk hit a solo homer to account of the Enterprise run. Georgia Lessman added a double among the seven Wildcat hits.
G.W. Long 3, Dale County 2: Dale County struck with two runs in the first, but G.W. Long scored three in the third and pitcher Morgan Ferguson made the advantage stand for a 3-2 win.
In Long’s third, Mollie Munn, who singled to open the inning, scored on an error during Emmaline Hughes’ grounder. Hughes, at third after the error, scored on an Ally Whitehead sacrifice fly. Makenna Long followed with a solo homer.
Gracie Suggs had a RBI single to score Shelby Allen and Suggs later scored on a wild pitch for Dale County.
Ferguson struck out seven and allowed just two runs on four hits over six innings.
Dale County’s Emily Castle and Sarina Elder allowed only five hits and three unearned runs over six innings.
Houston Academy 4, Slocomb 1: Houston Academy scored all four of its runs in the first inning and pitcher Alexis Milanowski allowed only two hits and a run over five innings with five strikeouts in the Raider win.
Mattie Havas and Emily Maddox hit back-to-back homers for HA in the four-run first. Jaysoni Beachum also drove in a run. Mary Suzan Aman and Ansleigh Smith had a single each for the other HA hits.
Gracie Ward provided the Slocomb offense with a solo homer. Gracen Hodges added a single for the other hit.
Slocomb’s Rayleigh Cotton allowed only four hits over four innings.
Rehobeth 6, Providence Christian 0: Shellie Littlefield threw a six-inning, two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and one walk and the Rebels scored five runs in the fourth.
Honor Slayback led the Rehobeth offense, going 3-for-3 with a two-run double. Littlefield had a two-run single and Jaci Parker added a single and RBI off a ground out.
Maddie Norris and Riley Smith had a single each for the Providence hits.
Brantley 13, Carroll 0: Shanta Barginare had three hits with a home run and a triple, Kayden Dunn belted a two-run homer and drove in four runs and Mary Driggers had two hits, including a two-run homer, to power Brantley’s win.
Campbell Hawthorne and Ainsley Watts added two hits each.
Kaylee Navarre and Lauren Hudson combined on a five-inning, two-hit shutout. Navarre struck out five in two hitless innings and Hudson had four strikeouts in three innings, allowing the two hits.
First Round games
Dale County 11, Pike Road 4: Trailing 3-2 in the fifth inning, the Warriors erupted for nine runs to pull away to an 11-4 win.
Dale County quickly loaded the bases to start the inning off singles by Ainyah Stokes and Jaci Hagler around a hit by a pitch to Emily Castle. Annie Gebo was hit by a pitch to force in a run and Jazmin Healy drew a walk to force in another run, pushing the Warriors in front 4-3.
Ella Brooke Barefield singled home Hagler and Shelby Allen drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run and make it 6-3. Elly Castle earned a two-run double, Gracie Suggs a RBI double and Stokes a two-run single to make it 11-3.
The Warriors finished with 17 hits, including four singles by Stokes, who drove in two runs. Elly Castle and Hagler both had three hits with Castle earning two doubles among her hits. Castle also had three runs batted in. Allen, Suggs and Barefield had two hits each Suggs driving in two runs and Allen and Barefield one each.
Sarina Elder was the winning pitcher, working the last two innings. She allowed two runs, both unearned, and three hits, while striking out one.
Elizabeth Stengell led Pike Road with two hits and two RBI. Jaliyah Brown added a hit and RBI.
Ariton 10, Northside Methodist 0: The Purple Cats scored eight runs in the first and two in the second to win the game in three innings.
Paige Logan pitched a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk and also had a hit and RBI on offense. Reagan Tomlin, Mattie Grace Heath and Molly Kate Simmons all had two hits each for Ariton with Heath and Simmons both hitting a double. Tomlin and Heath drove in two runs and Simmons one. Ansleigh Herring had a single with two runs batted in.
Karleigh Mills and LeLayna Grooms had a single each for NMA.
Enterprise 17, Geneva County 2: Gracyn Snell and Ane Blevins combined on a four hitter and eight strikeouts over four innings and the Wildcats scored in all four innings, including six in the third inning.
Snell, the winning pitcher, struck out six over three innings and gave up four hits and two runs. Blevins pitched the last inning, striking out two and not allowing a hit or run.
Offensively for Enterprise, Skylar Frey had two hits and three runs batted in, Taylor Danford had two hits, one a double, with one RBI and Macy Robinette had two singles. Emma Faulk belted a solo homer and Kinley Hutto had a double and RBI. Blevins added a single and RBI and Kyleigh Coin had a RBI.
For Geneva County, Hailey Archer had two hits, one a double, and two runs batted in.
Cottonwood 21, Houston County 0: Katrina Lott came within one batter of a three-inning perfect game, earning a no-hitter with one walk allowed. She struck seven of the 10 batters she faced.
The Bears scored five runs in the first and 16 in the second inning to end the game in three innings on the mercy rule.
Chloe Lee and Lott had three hits each for Cottonwood with Lott earning a double. Madi Garnett added two hits, one a double, for the Bears, who capitalized mostly on walks and hit by pitches.
On Tuesday, Cottonwood defeated Geneva County 15-4 with Mischa Ward hitting three home runs and Chloe Lee hitting another homer. Meri-Grace Miller had three hits, one a double. Garnett added two singles.