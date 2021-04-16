Dothan, Houston Academy, Brantley and G.W. Long advance to Dothan Diamond Semifinals

The Warriors finished with 17 hits, including four singles by Stokes, who drove in two runs. Elly Castle and Hagler both had three hits with Castle earning two doubles among her hits. Castle also had three runs batted in. Allen, Suggs and Barefield had two hits each Suggs driving in two runs and Allen and Barefield one each.

Sarina Elder was the winning pitcher, working the last two innings. She allowed two runs, both unearned, and three hits, while striking out one.

Elizabeth Stengell led Pike Road with two hits and two RBI. Jaliyah Brown added a hit and RBI.

Ariton 10, Northside Methodist 0: The Purple Cats scored eight runs in the first and two in the second to win the game in three innings.

Paige Logan pitched a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk and also had a hit and RBI on offense. Reagan Tomlin, Mattie Grace Heath and Molly Kate Simmons all had two hits each for Ariton with Heath and Simmons both hitting a double. Tomlin and Heath drove in two runs and Simmons one. Ansleigh Herring had a single with two runs batted in.

Karleigh Mills and LeLayna Grooms had a single each for NMA.