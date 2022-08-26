Dothan improves to 2-0 with rout of R.E. Lee

The Dothan Wolves surged toward the end of each half Friday night in its home opener against R.E. Lee and it proved to key in a 42-14 win over the Generals at Rip Hewes Stadium.

The Wolves broke away from a 7-7 tie in the second period with consecutive touchdown drives to build a two-score lead and put the game away in the game’s final five minutes with two more TDs.

The win pushes Dothan to 2-0 overall for the first time in its brief four-year history as a consolidated school. More importantly, the Wolves are 1-0 in nine-team Class 7A, Region 2 after starting 0-3 in region action in both of the last two seasons.

“We got a region win,” Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy said. “This is a bear of a region. Lee has great tradition and won eight ball games last year, so it was a good win. This was super, super important to start off in the top half of the region when it comes hopefully to being a playoff team.”

The Wolves overcame putting the ball on the ground six times on Friday, though they only lost two of them and recovered one for a touchdown.

“We moved the ball, but killed ourselves,” Kennedy said, who added it hadn’t been an issue in practice.

“It hadn’t happened before and we practice physical. We will find a way to get it fixed. We have good kids. It was uncharacteristic of us. It was an off night of taking care of the ball, but against good teams like next week we can’t do that.”

Kennedy’s reference of next week was to Dothan’s challenge at No. 2 ranked Auburn, which has won eight or more games in 13 of the last 15 seasons with appearances in two state championship games and two state semifinal games.

“There is no secret that they are historically one of the top teams in our region every single year,” Kennedy said. “We are excited for the challenge. We have to play better than we did tonight, but there are no other kids I rather go to war with than the ones we had lined up tonight.”

Dothan enters after scoring its most points and biggest margin of victory in a game since its inaugural season in 2019 when it went 8-3 before struggling to get six wins the last two seasons.

The Wolves started strong in Friday’s game, taking the opening possession for a score on a near six-minute drive. Raymon Blackmon, who paced the offense with three rushing touchdowns, capped the series with a 1-yard TD run off the left side. Wesley Farmer, who was a perfect 6-of-6 on extra-point kicks on the night, added the point after kick to make it 7-0 with 6:06 left in the first quarter.

After forcing a three-and-out on Lee’s first possession, the Wolves set up at the Lee 30 after a 19-yard punt return. However, two plays later, Tamarion Peterson fumbled as he was trying to get extra yards inside the 10. The football squirted away from a pile of players three times before the Generals recovered it in the end zone for a touchback.

The turnover appeared to energize the Generals, who marched 80 yards in 13 plays to even the score on a Jerald Bonner 7-yard run and PAT kick by Briton Miller with 10:56 left in the second quarter.

Then the Wolves’ made their first key surge with scores on consecutive possessions to open up a 21-7 lead.

After a 21-yard kick return by Blackmon and a facemask penalty on Lee, the Wolves moved to the 25 without a play as the Generals jumped offsides and had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Dothan moved it back on a motion penalty, but two plays later, Blackmon scored off a wing back reverse to put the Wolves up 14-7 with 10:29 to go before the half.

The DHS defense then stepped up with a big play. After a 38-yard completion moved the Generals to the 27, TK Knight intercepted a Lee pass in the end zone to snuff out the threat. It was the first of two interceptions in the game for the defense back with the other also coming inside the 30 after the Generals moved into Dothan territory.

“He is just a sophomore and he is really, really good,” Kennedy said. “He will be a really good player for us (in his career). I am just excited he is young and excited that he is getting better and is hungry to learn.”

Knight returned his first interception to the Dothan 25 and the Wolves drove 75 yards in 10 plays with Blackmon scoring on a 1-yard run with 1:51 left.

After forcing another three-and-out, including a sack by Ezekiel Scott, the Wolves had another scoring opportunity in the final 1:08, setting up at the 25. However, a quarterback sack followed by a bobbled snap ended the half with Dothan inside the 10.

The Wolves increased the lead to 28-7 with 4:17 left in the third quarter. After a 29-yard run by Peterson moved DHS to the 3, Blackmon appeared headed to his fourth TD, but he got popped inside the 1 by the Lee defense and fumbled. Teammate Braxton Hornsby, though, recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Generals closed the gap to 28-14 on a 3-yard TD run by Jalen Jackson early in the fourth quarter to create a little suspense, but the Wolves then ended any comeback hopes with their second surge.

Octavious Thomas scored on a 22-yard run with 4:13 left and after a long interception return by Knight, the Wolves finished it off with a 1-yard TD score by Caleb Thomas with 2:25 left.