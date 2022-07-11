Dothan in Ponytails title game

Dothan National appears to be accelerating at the right time in the Alabama Dixie Softball Ponytails State Tournament, while the Dothan entry in the SweeTees tournament ran out of gas Monday at James Oates Park.

Dothan advanced to the Ponytails (ages 12-under) championship game slated for Tuesday by defeating Montgomery Gray 17-5 and then earned a bye into the championship game to face the winner of the Wicksburg vs. Greenville game Tuesday morning, which starts at 10 a.m. The winner faces Dothan shortly after in the finals.

Those three teams each have one loss, but Dothan gets the automatic bye into the title game due to having played the most games of the three. Dothan has played five games, while Wicksburg and Greenville have each played four.

In the SweeTees (6-under), Dothan defeated Montgomery American 13-6 in an elimination game Monday before losing to Troy 23-12 in the championship.

Troy teams also took state championship wins in the Belles (15-under) and Angels (10-under) divisions. Troy beat Greenville 19-1 to claim the Belles championship and the Troy entry in the Angels defeated Montgomery Gray 15-14. In the other state championship game Monday, Montgomery Gray defeated Montgomery American 11-4 to win the Darlings (8-under) crown.

The lone state championship game remaining is the Ponytails on Tuesday.

The Wicksburg-Greenville game will be a rematch. Wicksburg entered Monday’s game against Greenville as the only unbeaten team in the tournament, but Greenville took a 10-8 win to stay alive and create the three-team tie. Dothan defeated Greenville 18-17 to open the tournament, but dropped its first game to Wicksburg 6-2 on Sunday. The championship game is slated to start shortly after the elimination game.

In Dothan’s big win Monday over Montgomery Gray to earn its way into the championship game, the team got out to a 9-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

“That’s what we preach,” Dothan head coach Brian Lindsey said. “Any time we’re visitors, we want to come out and take pressure off our pitchers by scoring four, five, six, seven runs and we came out of the gate and set the tone.”

Lindsey was proud of how his team responded after losing to Wicksburg the night before.

“Coming off our first defeat, we just told the girls that game was over with and we couldn’t change what happened in the past and we still controlled our own destiny,” Lindsey said. “They came out prepared and took care of business.”

Lindsey believes Dothan is in good shape pitching-wise going into the finale, which is scheduled to start shortly after the elimination game.

“We have four pitchers and they have all done what we needed them to do,” Lindsey said. “We have two aces and they have plenty of innings left, so we like the way we sit for one or two games.”

Lindsey said the two primary starting pitchers are Lanie Brooks Lindsey and Allie Potter, but Campbell Mendheim and Mary Van Rope are also strong in the circle.

Since Dothan was an automatic host team with the tournament being in town, the team didn’t have to go through district competition. Lindsey believes that somewhat put the team at a disadvantage in coming together as a team. However, he said the team has bonded nicely.

“Every girl from the top to the bottom has been nothing but team first and has had great attitudes,” Lindsey said. “I couldn’t ask for 12 better players.”

Wicksburg got in an early hole against Greenville, falling behind 9-1 in the third inning before rallying to make it a close game.

“We started out a little, I would say, sluggish on the bats,” Wicksburg coach Tracy Driskell said. “Then we changed out some pitching and the pitching started shutting down their offense, and then our bats got hot.”

Driskell said the team will be ready to play Tuesday in hopes of getting revenge against Greenville and earning a shot at the title against Dothan.

“Our mindset is we play for the Lord and we’re going to compete,” Driskell said.

In the SweeTees championship game, Dothan scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but Troy responded with six in the bottom half and never looked back.

After holding Dothan scoreless in the second, Troy tacked on seven more runs to lead 13-2. Dothan fought back with seven runs in the third to cut the deficit to 13-9, but Troy answered it with seven in the bottom of the inning to lead 20-9 en route to the eventual 23-12 win.

“We usually hit the ball really well … that’s what we work on a lot,” Troy coach Anthony Dixon said.

However, Dixon said playing well defensively was just as important.

“We made some outs at first base and got some tags,” Dixon said. “If you can get some outs in SweeTees without the strikeouts, that helps you out a lot.”

Dothan coach Marc Hall acknowledged his team did tire a bit in the title game after coming off the elimination game win, but mostly credited Troy in its win.

“That team (Troy) over there is a very good team,” Hall said. “In this league, when you’ve got 12 girls who can consistently hit, it’s hard to be on defense for all 12 batters.

“All the kudos to them, but I don’t know if I’ve ever been prouder of a group of girls who were really at a disadvantage when we put this team together a few weeks ago.”

For Dothan, it had been a strong run in a tournament after adjusting to coach-pitch rules. During the regular league season, Dothan teams played traditional T-Ball by hitting off a tee, but the state tournament required coach-pitch, which the other entries had played throughout the regular season.

“They don’t even understand yet what they’ve done, but I think someday down the road they will,” Hall said of his team’s accomplishments. “We beat Montgomery twice – last night (Sunday) and today – which is considered one of the better teams here. They beat Troy … that was Troy’s loss in the tournament the other night. But I think our girls did run out of gas.”