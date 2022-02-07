Dothan Lady Wolves down Enterprise in area tournament

ENTERPRISE – Some basketball coaches have a theory that winning the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the third quarter are crucial in a game.
While Dothan head girls basketball coach Dishon Benjamin says he doesn’t necessarily prescribe to that theory, he didn’t mind the results of that stretch Monday night against Enterprise.
Behind a 19-4 surge in those eight minutes, Dothan built a big lead then held off a Wildcat rally to take a 46-36 Class 7A, Area 3 Tournament win at Wildcat Arena.
The Wolves (16-10), who avenged two regular season losses to the Wildcats, advanced to the Class 7A, Area 3 Tournament finals later in the week against Prattville, which defeated Jeff Davis 44-28 in Monday’s other game.
“We had a good week of preparation and the girls did exactly what I needed them to do,” Benjamin said. “They gave maximum effort. They limited their turnovers and made good decisions.
“Now we have Prattville and they are hitting their stride. Their coach has them clicking on all cylinders. It will be a challenge.”
Enterprise had its season come to an end with a 19-8 record. The Wildcats struggled offensively most of the night, hitting just 21.3 percent (13-of-61).
“We didn’t make shots consistently throughout the game,” Enterprise head coach Allen Catrett said. “It is tough to have a good game defensively the whole game, so you have to make shots at some point and we struggled to do that.”
Dothan senior standout Amiyah Rollins led the Wolves with 21 points and 10 rebounds. She converted three old-fashion 3-point plays in the second half that helped Dothan stymie the Wildcat momentum.
“She has carried us all year and she was instrumental to what we did tonight,” Benjamin said.
She was far from the only star, though, for DHS.
Jayla Franklin earned 12 points, highlighted by two key 3-pointers during the pivotal Dothan surge. Charisma Doss earned a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, but was equally important defensively in fronting and denying the ball to Enterprise standout post player Jaida Gosha, who had only eight points.
“I told her before the game ‘I need you to play out of your mind,’” Benjamin said of Doss, who didn’t play in one of the meetings against Enterprise and only in a half of the other. “She boxed out, she rebounded and she denied. She did exactly what I needed her to do.”
Monica Morrison followed with seven points, including a key 3-pointer late, and had five rebounds.
For the night, Dothan outrebounded Enterprise 44-24 and had 17 offensive rebounds.
For Enterprise, Serrenity Page had a team-high nine points with some key 3-pointers to spark the Wildcat rally. Joye Anderson had 10 rebounds and Gosha seven.
It was an offensive struggle in first half for both teams with Dothan hitting just 22.2 percent and Enterprise just 15.6 percent in the first two quarters.
The game was tied at 8-8 midway through the second period when the Wolves made a surge. Franklin hit two 3-pointers, one from the left corner and one off a screen on the right wing, to put DHS up 16-8 with 1:20 left before halftime.
Following a missed shot by Enterprise, Dothan pushed it up the floor and Morrison scored on a fastbreak layup with 59 seconds left. After a missed 3-pointer by the Wildcats, Franklin scored on a fastbreak layup after a nice feed from outside in by Rollins, giving Dothan a 20-8 lead.
Enterprise’s Gosha scored down low off a pass from Daisha Nelson with seven seconds left in the half to make it 20-10.
After a basket by Enterprise’s Anderson started the third quarter, the Wolves scored seven straight to build a 27-12 advantage with 4:25 left in the third quarter. Rollins had two baskets, including an and one, and Morrison added a fastbreak layup.
Enterprise, in one of its few offensive flurries in the game, stormed back over the next three minutes. The Wildcats went on a 16-4 run to cut the gap to 31-28 with 1:12 left in the period.
Page began the momentum with two 3-pointers. Gosha scored down, Keiona Moore had a putback and two free throws before Nelson had a fastbreak layup and two free throws.
Rollins made her second three-point play with a bank shot and free throw before Nelson hit 1-of-2 free throws to make it 34-29 Dothan going to the fourth quarter.
Dothan’s Rollins earned a putback to open the fourth quarter, but 3-pointers by Brooklyn Kemmerlin and Anderson got the Wildcats back to within three at 38-35 with 5:29 still left.
Enterprise had three chances to slice it down further or tie it, but turned it over once and missed two shots, one a 3-pointer.
The last miss was a layup and Rollins delivered her final three-point play, going coast to coast after a defensive rebound for another driving bank shot and free throw to push the Wolves up 41-35.
Enterprise’s Page hit 1-of-2 free throws with 4:01 left, but Dothan’s Morrison put a dagger into the Wildcats with a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2:38 left to extend the margin to eight.
“That three ball that Monica hit over there (in the corner) was crucial,” Benjamin said. “She did it at the right time.”
Dothan’s Franklin hit two free throws in the final minute for the final points of the game.
Benjamin was pleased to see his team respond after Enterprise made its second half runs.
“In the first game we played them, we went up 20-12 at halftime and we felt overconfident (and lost),” Benjamin said. “When we went up 20-10 at halftime, Amiyah (Rollins) said, ‘Hey, you guys remember we were up in the last game and you know they will come out and they will hit some threes.’ They hit some threes (in their comeback), but this time we weathered the storm.”
Enterprise, after cutting it to three with 5:29 left, missed its final seven shots with four turnovers.
“We cut it to three a few different times and we needed to get a stop on defense and come back and take the lead,” Catrett said. “We had some threes, but they just didn’t go down.”
Prattville 41, Jeff Davis 28: DeJaria Lewis had 21 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots and Keziah Seay had 11 points and 15 rebounds to pace Prattville’s win.
Tatierra Brown led JD with 12 points.