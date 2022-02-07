Dothan Lady Wolves down Enterprise in area tournament

“That three ball that Monica hit over there (in the corner) was crucial,” Benjamin said. “She did it at the right time.”

Dothan’s Franklin hit two free throws in the final minute for the final points of the game.

Benjamin was pleased to see his team respond after Enterprise made its second half runs.

“In the first game we played them, we went up 20-12 at halftime and we felt overconfident (and lost),” Benjamin said. “When we went up 20-10 at halftime, Amiyah (Rollins) said, ‘Hey, you guys remember we were up in the last game and you know they will come out and they will hit some threes.’ They hit some threes (in their comeback), but this time we weathered the storm.”

Enterprise, after cutting it to three with 5:29 left, missed its final seven shots with four turnovers.

“We cut it to three a few different times and we needed to get a stop on defense and come back and take the lead,” Catrett said. “We had some threes, but they just didn’t go down.”

Prattville 41, Jeff Davis 28: DeJaria Lewis had 21 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots and Keziah Seay had 11 points and 15 rebounds to pace Prattville’s win.

Tatierra Brown led JD with 12 points.