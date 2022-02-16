Dothan Lady Wolves lose one-point heartbreaker at regional

Central built the margin to 33-14 with 3:31 left in the second quarter when the Wolves began to howl, finishing the half on an 11-1 run.

Dothan seized the momentum going into the locker room on a four-point play by Morrison. The junior hit a 3-pointer off the left side as she was fouled with 13.1 seconds left and converted the free throw. The four-point play cut the deficit under 10 at 34-25.

Central pushed the lead to 12 early in the third, but a Wolves’ 8-0 run pulled it back to 38-34 with 3:20 left in the period. Rollins had four of the points in the surge.

Dothan worked the deficit down to two by the end of the period at 44-42 as the Wolves outscored the Red Devils 17-10 in the period. Central had eight turnovers and were 4-of-9 from the floor in the period.

The Red Devils maintained the advantage in the final quarter’s first four minutes, but Dothan tied it at 49 with 3:57 left on a Chalice Pittman 3-pointer.