Dothan Lady Wolves lose one-point heartbreaker at regional

MONTGOMERY - The Dothan girls climbed out of a big hole early Wednesday morning against Central of Phenix City, but couldn’t get the needed score on the final play.
Central eighth grader Jabria Lindsey hit two go-ahead free throws with 9.4 seconds left then Dothan’s Jayla Franklin had a running jumper off the side of the lane rim out with four seconds left as the Wolves fell to the Red Devils 58-57 in a Class 6A Southeast Regional Tournament game at Garrett Coliseum.
Dothan trailed by as much as 19 in the first half and by 12 early in the third quarter before surging back and taking three one-point leads in the final two minutes.
“It was rough there at the beginning as we had several turnovers back-to-back, but if you take out the first period out, I think we outplayed them for three quarters,” Dothan head coach DiShon Benjamin said. “We just dug ourselves a hole in that first quarter.
“I told them at halftime that, ‘You are outplaying them.’ They believed it. We were a whisker away from being on the other side.”
“We just found it in our hearts to want to win and keep going,” Dothan senior captain Kamri White said of Dothan’s second half comeback.
Dothan finished the season with a 17-11 record. The Wolves reached the regional on a four-game winning streak, including two wins in the area tournament.
“You can’t take away from what the girls accomplished, being the fourth seed at the area tournament, upsetting the hosts (Enterprise), then beating Prattville and giving Phenix City all they wanted,” Benjamin said.
Senior Amiyah Rollins paced Dothan in Wednesday’s game with a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds. Franklin followed with 13 points and Monica Morrison had six points and five rebounds.
Central was led by Janiya Upshaw with 18 points and Lindsey followed with 16. Jayla McKissic, a senior point guard, had eight points, six assists and five rebounds and Morgan Ficklin had eight points and eight rebounds.
The Red Devils, who advanced to Tuesday’s regional finals, dominated early behind the fastbreak and an efficient offense. They raced to an 8-0 lead in the first two-and-a half minutes and led 21-7 at the first-quarter break.
“They were ready to play and stayed with our game plan,” said Central head coach Carolyn Wright, whose team made only one first-half turnover. “They let their offense work for them and they shot the ball well.”
Lindsey had eight first-quarter points for Central, including four in the early 8-0 spurt, and Upshaw knocked down two 3-pointers.
Dothan hit only 3-of-13 shots and had six turnovers in the first eight minutes.
Central built the margin to 33-14 with 3:31 left in the second quarter when the Wolves began to howl, finishing the half on an 11-1 run.
Dothan seized the momentum going into the locker room on a four-point play by Morrison. The junior hit a 3-pointer off the left side as she was fouled with 13.1 seconds left and converted the free throw. The four-point play cut the deficit under 10 at 34-25.
Central pushed the lead to 12 early in the third, but a Wolves’ 8-0 run pulled it back to 38-34 with 3:20 left in the period. Rollins had four of the points in the surge.
Dothan worked the deficit down to two by the end of the period at 44-42 as the Wolves outscored the Red Devils 17-10 in the period. Central had eight turnovers and were 4-of-9 from the floor in the period.
The Red Devils maintained the advantage in the final quarter’s first four minutes, but Dothan tied it at 49 with 3:57 left on a Chalice Pittman 3-pointer.
McKissic hit 1-of-2 free throws and a layup to push CHS up three, but Rollins hit two free throws to bring it back to one. Central lost the ball on an inbounds pass and Morrison picked up the loose ball and went in for a fastbreak layup, giving Dothan its first lead of the game at 53-52 with 2:08 left.
Lindsey hit two free throws for Central and Dothan’s Rollins matched it with 1:13 left, making it 55-54 Dothan.
McKissic gave the Red Devils the lead back with a layup on the following possession with 57 seconds left.
Central picked up a steal on a halfcourt trap, but lost the ball out of bounds with 41 seconds left.
Dothan’s Morrison then missed a shot, but the ball went out of bounds off Central with 27.4 seconds left, giving the Wolves another chance to reclaim the lead.
The Wolves’ White missed two layup efforts off the right side but a jump-ball situation gave Dothan the ball back with 20.7 seconds left. After an inbounds pass, Rollins was fouled and went to the line and knocked down two free throws with 18.8 seconds, giving the Wolves a 57-56 lead.
Central’s Lindsey was fouled with 9.4 seconds left and had a chance to put the Red Devils back in front.
Despite Lindsey being an eighth grader, Wright had confidence in her young player.
“She is a really good free throw shooter and I really felt good about her being on the line,” Wright said.
Lindsey swished the first free throw and the second one hit the front rim and rolled in to give the Red Devils the lead 58-57.
After a Central timeout, Rollins inbounded underneath the goal against Central full-court pressure. She fired a pass to halfcourt that went off a Red Devil defender and Franklin picked it up past halfcourt.
Franklin drove the left side of the lane and put up a left-handed running jumper off the blocks that banked off the glass then off the back rim and Central’s McKissic grabbed the rebound.
She raced out before the ball was knocked out of bounds with 1.0 second left and Central was able to inbound the ball and ran out the clock on the ensuing play.