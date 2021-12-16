Dothan long snapper Conner Cook signs to play football at Tulsa

Cook, who also played linebacker at Dothan, has only had two years of snapping experience, but consistently trained with local special teams coach Brian Jackson and nationally known special teams coach Jeff Garner. He also went to numerous camps to hone his craft.

It all began just days after Dothan’s 2019 season under head coach Smitty Grider came to an end.

“After my sophomore year ended, we were looking at the depth chart after that big senior class left and we were like, there is nobody to long snap,” Cook recalled.

“I was like, ‘I bet I can do that.’ So I went out there and (after the) first snap, coach Grider was like, ‘You are hired.’”

Since then Cook has put in a lot of time and a lot of miles in to try and improve his skills.

“I traveled all over the east side of the country and way up to Indiana and Ohio, going to camps, getting training and going to other colleges,” Cook said. “It showed me what it would take to make it.”

Interestingly, the interest from Tulsa came late after Cook posted on Facebook and Twitter on Dec. 1 that he received an offer from the Southwest Assembly of God University in Waxahachie, Texas.