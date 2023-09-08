Dothan coach Jed Kennedy couldn't hide the hurt in his eyes as he proceeded to answer the question on a decision to go for 2, which was stopped short to end the game in a gut-wrenching 28-27 double-overtime loss to Auburn at Rip Hewes Stadium on Friday night.

“We’re here to win football games,” Kennedy said. “We asked the kids if they wanted to go for it and they said, ‘Yes.’”

Dothan certainly had its chances in a battle from start to finish between two Class 7A, Region 2 powers.

In the second overtime, Auburn got in the end zone on a 7-yard, second down run by Jarmarcus Oliver and Towns McGough nailed the extra point kick to make it 28-21.

Dothan responded with a 4-yard touchdown run on second down by A.J. Alexander to pull within one.

It was then Kennedy signaled for a timeout and set up a play to attempt a 2-point conversion in going for the win.

Tamarion Peterson, who unofficially gained 123 yards rushing on 24 carries, took a direct snap and ran over the right side, but he was brought down at the 2-yard line and the game belonged to Auburn.

Auburn, ranked No. 5 in the state, improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the region, while Dothan, ranked No. 6, is also now 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the region.

Kennedy was proud of how his football team fought throughout the game.

“We’re a tough football team … the kids work hard and it’s a process,” Kennedy said. “We said the other night we want to see if we are closing the gap on them (Auburn) and we are.

“We don’t believe in moral victories. We’ll have a great week of practice next week and get ready for Prattville.”

The Wolves opened the scoring in the first OT when Peterson scored on a 4-yard run on third down and got the PAT from Wesley Farmer.

Auburn answered when quarterback Henry Allen scored on a 2-yard run, spinning into the end zone on third down. McGough’s extra point kick tied it at 21-21 to set up the second overtime.

Dothan had an opportunity to win it in regulation when Farmer attempted a 37-yard field goal with 17 seconds left, but the kick was low and short and the two teams were headed overtime.

The Wolves had a 90-yard, 13-play drive to tie the game at 14-14 with just 4:51 left in the game as Alexander went in from 12 yards out for the touchdown and Farmer kicked through the PAT. Alexander unofficially rushed for 118 yards on 19 carries in the game.

Dothan lined as if it was going for 2 following that touchdown, but after two timeouts, sent out Farmer to kick the extra point.

Dothan’s defense then held Auburn to three-and-out and got the ball following a punt at its own 42.

A clutch 15-yard pass from Sam Broadaway to Jalen Corbitt on a 3rd-and-13 down to the Tigers’ 21 with 21 seconds left set up the Wolves with the field goal try two plays later that came up short.

Auburn led 14-7 at halftime. The opening touchdown came on a 9-yard TD run by Oliver, who powered in with 11:49 to play in the second quarter. McGough’s PAT made it 7-0.

Dothan scored on the ensuing possession when Peterson went in from 1-yard out to complete a 10-play, 80-yard drive. Farmer’s kick tied it at 7-7 at the 6:55 mark of the second quarter.

Auburn, however, regained the lead on its next possession when Omar Mabson, who unofficially rushed for 123 yards on 17 carries, broke loose on a 52-yard touchdown run. McGough’s PAT made it 14-7, which is where it stood until Dothan tied it deep in the fourth quarter.