Dothan National Red eyes Dixie Boys World Series

Jenkins said all of the Dothan pitchers used in the state tournament pitched complete games – Trey Bradley against Southern, Jaxon Leger against Opelika, William Walker against Auburn and Jake Franklin in both games against Troy.

“My son, Landon, is one of our top pitchers and we didn’t even have to use him,” Jenkins said. “He’s also our primary catcher and he does all of the pitch-calling. I don’t call any of the pitches.”

Jenkins said the offense has also been very clutch.

“One of the things I’ve noticed when I’ve gone back and looked through all of this stuff is when we get down with two strikes, we end up with a lot of hits with two strikes,” Jenkins said. “These guys get in those pressure situations and they make it happen.”

The title game was played on Sunday night, thus it meant five games in three days for Dothan.

“We maybe had a 45-minute break after the game with Opelika going into the championship game,” Jenkins said. “Troy only had nine players the whole tournament. If we would have gone into Monday, which was the plan, they would have only had eight players.