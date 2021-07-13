Dothan National Red eyes Dixie Boys World Series

Dothan National Red was only seriously challenged once in the Dixie Boys 15U state baseball tournament this past weekend in Opelika.
Down 3-1 in the championship game against Troy, Dothan erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning en route to an 8-3 championship victory.
Next up is the Dixie Boys World Series in Sterling, La., which begins a week from this coming Saturday with a game against Louisiana in the 12-team, double-elimination tournament.
Dothan coach Noah Jenkins is comfortable going into the tournament knowing his team has pitching depth – lots of it.
“I think we’ve used six different guys through the five games and I’ve got two or three other boys who haven’t even got on the mound yet who I feel like we could rely on pretty well,” Jenkins said of the state tournament success.
“I’m definitely feeling confident. In my opinion, that’s the biggest battle in making sure you’ve got somebody reliable and consistent that you can put on the mound. If we’ve got that, I think we’re sitting pretty good.”
Dothan defeated Southern (Montgomery) 12-1 to open the state tournament, followed by a 14-4 win over Troy, a 13-1 win over Auburn and a 14-1 win over Opelika before taking on Troy, a team it also beat for the district title, once again for all of the marbles.
Jenkins said all of the Dothan pitchers used in the state tournament pitched complete games – Trey Bradley against Southern, Jaxon Leger against Opelika, William Walker against Auburn and Jake Franklin in both games against Troy.
“My son, Landon, is one of our top pitchers and we didn’t even have to use him,” Jenkins said. “He’s also our primary catcher and he does all of the pitch-calling. I don’t call any of the pitches.”
Jenkins said the offense has also been very clutch.
“One of the things I’ve noticed when I’ve gone back and looked through all of this stuff is when we get down with two strikes, we end up with a lot of hits with two strikes,” Jenkins said. “These guys get in those pressure situations and they make it happen.”
The title game was played on Sunday night, thus it meant five games in three days for Dothan.
“We maybe had a 45-minute break after the game with Opelika going into the championship game,” Jenkins said. “Troy only had nine players the whole tournament. If we would have gone into Monday, which was the plan, they would have only had eight players.
“So their plan was to start the game with nine, because you have to have nine to start or it’s a forfeit, and then after the first pitch was thrown, their player that had to go was going to leave and they would resume playing with eight players.
“They told us about this, so we, along with the Troy coaches, were able to convince the tournament director along with some umpires to stick around and let us finish it out Sunday evening so they would have nine players.”
Balance has been a key for Dothan during district and state tourney play.
“We’ve got some great offensive talent, but at the same time the pitching has been fantastic and the defense as well,” Jenkins said. “I think that’s one of the reasons the pitchers have been so good is they’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys behind them, you know?
“They’re not feeling like they’ve got to strike everybody out. If the ball gets hit, the guys behind them are going to make the plays.”
There has also been really good chemistry among the players.
“It’s been fun at practices and at these games hanging out with them in the dugout because they just feed off each other,” Jenkins said. “There never is a time when anybody makes anybody feel down when somebody strikes out or makes an error – something like that. It’s, ‘Hey, don’t worry about, we’re all good.’ Just lifting each other up. It’s been pretty impressive to watch them.
“I think it speaks volumes about the type of people that make up the city of Dothan. It’s a wonderful place.”