Dothan National team made quick transition to play in state tourney

As a host team in the Alabama Dixie Softball SweeTees X-Play State Tournament, Dothan National head coach Marc Hall knew major adjustments would have to be made.

“We have taught them a brand new game in the past five weeks,” Hall said.

While Dothan Leisure Services offered a traditional T-Ball league for girls ages six and under this season – the softball being placed on a tee for the players to hit off of – the state tournament which began Friday at James Oates Park in Dothan required a coach-pitch format.

“As coaches, you know from the beginning we’re starting behind the 8 ball because we’ve got seven teams coming to the state tournament who have all played coach-pitch for this season,” Hall said. “If these girls are six years old, they’ve probably been playing this way for two years now.”

There were only three girls T-Ball teams in Dothan for the season, thus Dothan National is comprised of the top players chosen from each team and coached by Hall and the other two head coaches from the league, Clint Warr and Raymond Lopez. Eric Walding has also served as an assistant on the all-star team.

“I have to tell you my expectations were really low,” Hall said. “We were kind of upset we didn’t get to play that way (coach-pitch) during the season and be able prepare them.”

But instead of sulking, the coaches and players went to work.

“These girls have taken literally hundreds of swings in the past four to five weeks to get ready for this because we knew we had to put the ball in play,” Hall said. “In this league, if you can put the ball in play, you know you’ve got a shot to compete.”

What transpired on the practice field was eye-opening for Hall.

“It’s just been an incredible experience to see these six-year-olds learn so much, take so much in and to see how far you could push them in a good way to learn more and to gain more experience in what they were doing,” Hall said.

“These girls over the last four or five weeks have worked three nights a week, plus some weekend times when we called and said, ‘Hey, if y’all want to come out’ and most of the team would show up if they could. It was really cool as a coach to see them voluntarily come out to take more hacks and want to get better.”

Not only did the girls have to learn to hit against a pitcher, but it was a learning process for the coaches as well. It was decided Warr would do the pitching.

“I came into it with Clint and I really sharing responsibilities,” Hall said. “I did not want to pitch and he wanted to, so that worked out perfectly.

“The pitcher is limited … you can’t coach on the field when you’re doing that and I really like that aspect of being able to help coach the girls. So it worked out perfectly.

“I dubbed him offensive coordinator and me defensive coordinator, working infield and working bases and stuff like that.”

Some practice games were set up and it didn’t take long for Dothan National to realize it could compete in the new way of hitting.

“Over the last couple of weeks we did find three local teams who are in the tournament that we brought in for practice games,” Hall said. “In the first game two weeks ago, I told the other coaches that I have no idea what to expect; I hope we are able to hit the ball.

“We gave up a few runs in the first inning and I could tell we had some jitters because the girls hadn’t played in a few weeks in any game situations. And then they commence for the next hour to knock the ball around the park to score 26 runs. I was like, ‘What is happening?’

“But they caught on and a huge part of that is how Clint taught them the stances, and how he pitches the ball in there, because as a six-year-old coach-pitch pitcher, a part of that is you finding the bat and finding how they swing. I know my daughter likes the low ball with the way she swings.

“We played that game and won and brought in two other teams the week after that and beat both of those teams in practice games as well. Now our expectations are changing a little bit from I hope we can compete to we’ve got a chance to hang around and make some noise in this tournament.”

Dothan won its state tournament opener Friday night, beating Eufaula 15-2.

“Last night (Friday) was the first time our girls have ever played with the scoreboard lit up, because with T-Ball there is no scoreboard … it’s basically just scrimmage play out there,” Hall said.

On Saturday morning, Dothan lost to defending state champion and last year’s World Series runner-up Troy 17-7 and was scheduled to play Taylor/Rehobeth in an elimination game Saturday night.

For Hall, it’s been a joy to coach all three of his daughters in youth softball over the years – Emma (now 19), Abigail (7) and now Olivia (6).

“I grew up in Dothan in the Dixie Youth leagues and played through Dixie Boys,” Hall said. “My first jobs were with my grandparents running the concession stand at Doug Tew and then keeping score at games at Doug Tew and then umpiring at Doug Tew and then at Westgate for a few years during high school and college.

“I love this game and I love being able to coach and teach … especially my girls, but really anyone. Even when I was umpiring, that was a form of being able to teach the rules or how to play game.”

He plans to continue coaching in the coming years.

“I definitely will,” Hall said. “My only problem is in two years when she (Olivia) moves up into the 9- and 10-year-olds kids-pitch, I have no idea how to pitch a softball for fastpitch.

“I’m going to have to learn or get some lessons at that point because I have no idea how to coach that. But I will absolutely want to coach as long as I can if she enjoys me being out there, and of course I enjoy being out there too.”

Five different state tournaments are being held in unison at James Oates Park this week. Along with SweeTees, there is also Darlings (8-under), Angels (10-under), Ponytails (12-under) and Belles (15-under). Play continues Sunday in all divisions with the championships scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. in all but the Ponytails division, which has its championship Tuesday at 10 a.m.