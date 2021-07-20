Dothan native Edge new Ashford hoops coach; Lawrence takes over softball team

Dothan native and former Houston Academy athlete Michael Edge is the new head boys basketball coach at Ashford High School.
He replaces Chase Lewis, who recently left to become the basketball coach at LaFayette after compiling a 118-98 record during eight years in charge at Ashford. Edge was approved for the job on Monday.
The school also promoted Eric Lawrence to be the new head softball coach. Previous coach Danielle Helms remains at the school as volleyball coach, athletics director and teacher, but is stepping away after eight years of leading the softball program.
Edge feels he is taking over a Yellow Jacket basketball program that is on good footing.
“The program was left in a good place and we’re just going to build on the things coach Lewis installed,” Edge said.
A 1990 graduate of Houston Academy, Edge was a three-year starter on the basketball team for the Raiders as a point guard under Lowell Eudy and played six years on the tennis team.
He has been a successful head girls basketball coach in the Florida ranks at Holmes County in Bonifay, Booker T. Washington in Pensacola and at Chipley, which was his last coaching job two years ago during a season in which the Tigers won the district championship.
While this will be his first head boys basketball coaching job, Edge served as a boys basketball assistant at Vernon, Fla., and five years ago was in the same role at Abbeville under then head coach Emanuel Brown, who is now at Rehobeth.
It was during his time at Abbeville that Edge became acquainted with Robin Tyra, who was the football coach there at the time and now holds those duties at Ashford, along with being the athletics director.
Reuniting with Tyra was a key factor which led Edge to apply for the Ashford job.
“Working with coach Tyra at Abbeville, we had a great coaching relationship there and we’ve stayed friends through the years,” Edge said. “When coach Lewis accepted the job at LaFayette, the position came open and I interviewed with Dr. (Donnie, principal) Chambers and coach Tyra and a few other people.”
During his time at Abbeville, Edge also became friends with Lewis.
“I’ve talked to coach Lewis a ton about the team and it’s going to be an easy transition to be able to build on what he had,” Edge said. “A couple of things that I noticed when coaching against them was they were a very disciplined team, hard-working kids that get after it, which falls into my philosophy of coaching.”
Like his aggressive nature on the basketball court as a player, Edge takes that same type of philosophy to the sidelines as a coach.
“Playing at a successful program like Houston Academy got me interested in coaching in the first place,” Edge said. “We pressed a lot at HA. I’m not going to slow down.
“I like to run. We’re going to get up and down the floor. Pressure defense. I’m going to take advantage of the athletes we have at Ashford and use it to my scheme of getting up and down the floor with high-pressure defense. Stuff that I’ve used in Florida that has been very productive.
“A lot of things coach Eudy instilled in us as players, I’ve been able to use those things to build into my own system to where we could be successful like we were at HA.”
Ashford is scheduled to play at Houston Academy in the second game of the season on a Friday night.
Edge sent a playful message to Houston Academy headmaster Scott Phillipps after being approved as the new Ashford coach.
“I said, ‘I’m coming after you the second game of the season but don’t feel like you have to retire my jersey or anything,’” Edge said with a chuckle. “He laughed back.”
Edge’s son, Mac Edge, will be a senior at Houston Academy this year and is a member of the golf team.
“Moving back to be closer to my son, Mac, who will be a senior this year – that was big,” Edge said of his decision.
Edge will also help as an assistant with the Ashford football team, though that role has yet to be decided. He’ll also be a physical education teacher.
“I have not met with the team officially, but I met some of the players this morning at football workouts and I’ll get to know them during the week,” Edge said.
Lawrence takes over softball team
An Ashford graduate who has been an assistant softball coach with the Yellow Jackets the last six years, Eric Lawrence knows the rich history of Ashford softball.
“This is my hometown and it is privilege to be here,” Lawrence said of the softball job. “I know who came before me. I know all the people – coach (Sherrill) Hicks, Lester and Pam Bratcher, Mrs. (Mary) Hickman, who passed away recently and started that program and of course, Danielle – so it is big deal to me and a privilege to be able to lead this program. I am excited about it.”
Lawrence played baseball at Ashford under Jim Robbins before playing two years at Enterprise State and finishing his college career at Livingston (now West Alabama) under former Troy head coach Mark Smartt.
He briefly helped Chris Padget with Ashford’s baseball program after college, but went into the business sector shortly afterwards. After 15 years, he was ready for a change and that turned out to be coaching.
He was hired an assistant baseball coach at Ashford in 2012. Three years later, then school athletic director Mitch Sellers asked Lawrence about helping with softball.
“After three years, coach Sellers asked me if I wanted to go to softball and I said, ‘Yes,’” Lawrence said. “There was something about softball that I liked. I went with Mitch to regionals one year after baseball season was over to help and I fell in love with it. I thought it was awesome so when the opportunity came up to help Danielle (Helms) with softball, I jumped on it.”
As a Yellow Jacket softball assistant coach, he worked with the infielders and with hitting.
“When we practiced infield, it was high-tempo, very fast,” Lawrence said. “That is kind of the way I want us to play the game.”
That approach is what he wants overall too.
“I am big into swinging the sticks. I want to hit. I will be aggressive on the bases and aggressive in the (batting) zone. We will not sit up there and look for walks. I want to be aggressive at the plate and make things happen.”
— David Mundee contributed to this story