Dothan offense comes to life late in win; Wolves defense plays strong

After a 1-yard run by Tamarion Peterson, the Wolves faced 4th-and-1. They turned to Blackmon, who ripped off a 13-yard run to the 8. One play later, Henry scored off the left side, crossing the end zone as he was tackled, setting off the LED lights for a Wolves’ celebration.

William McCarthy boomed the extra point to make it 14-7 with 2:54 left.

“I am really proud how we found a way at the end,” Grider said, noting the Wolves tried different offenses schemes throughout the night and finally found one that sealed off the back side of an aggressive Thunderbird defense.

“Things weren’t going good offensively, but we found a little something on that last drive and the kids got a little confidence in it and we were able to punch it in.”

Park Crossing (0-2) set up its final series at its own 31, but after a motion penalty and two plays netted no yards, the Thunderbirds tried to throw deep down the left sideline, but Norton was there to intercept it and virtually seal up the Wolves’ win.

Defenses ruled the first half, forcing three-and-outs on the first four series before the Thunderbirds’ Pettway stepped in front of a Dothan pass and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown with 3:10 left in the first quarter. The point after kick was good, making it 7-0 Park Crossing.