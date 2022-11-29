Dothan offense hits high gear to dominate Charles Henderson

During the first five games of the season, Dothan head coach Jeremy Bynum said his Wolves had shown glimpses of their offensive capability.

On Tuesday night, the Charles Henderson Trojans got to see a lot of that firepower, especially in the first half.

The Wolves had the offense in high gear during the first 16 minutes, racking up 21 field goals, including seven 3-pointers, to build a big lead on way to an 83-59 win over the Trojans at the Dothan High gym.

Dothan, which improved to 5-1 on the young season, led 55-26 at the halftime break and maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way, though the Wolves had a sluggish third quarter.

“I thought we played good in the first half,” Bynum said. “I thought we came out competing. It helped us a lot when we made some shots and we rebounded the ball well.

"But not so much in the second half. I thought we got very, I don’t know if the right word is immature, but we were frontrunners as we got the lead and took our foot off the gas. That is something we have to address in practice tomorrow – understanding how to play four quarters.”

Charles Henderson dropped to 3-4, which includes closes loses to Auburn and Northridge during the Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament last week. The Trojans have played the first part of the season without seven players who are members of Charles Henderson’s football team that play in the state championship on Thursday.

“I think we got frustrated at the officiating and the physicality of the game,” Charles Henderson head coach Tim Fayson said of Tuesday’s game. “We have to be able to absorb that and keep playing.

"This is a young team. I still have seven guys playing football and that makes a difference, but this group has been playing well. We went to Birmingham (for a tournament) and played well, but tonight we got out of rhythm and out of sorts.

“Going into another team’s home court is different, though. This is one of the first really tough road games and it was a learning experience. We will get better.”

Dothan was efficient on offense from the start, scoring on five of its first seven possessions in opening a 12-3 lead just three minutes into the game.

Thomas Dowd, who had a big night playing in front of his future college coach, Troy head coach Scott Cross, in attendance to watch his sons play for Charles Henderson, along with teammate Mehaki Menefee ignited the early DHS spurt.

After two made free throws by Michael Coleman, Dowd knocked down a 3-poitner, Menefee scored on a drive and a 3-pointer and Dowd followed with a turnaround jumper.

After Austin Cross, one of coach Cross’ sons, hit a pull-back 3-pointer to cut it to 12-6, the Wolves scored seven straight to open up a 19-6 advantage. After a putback by Keith Stampley, Dowd hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key and another jumper inside the arc.

The Wolves extended the margin to 26-10 at the end of the first quarter following fastbreak layups by Braxton Hornsby and Menefee.

Dothan kept the pace up and finished with a flurry in the first half’s final three minutes. The Wolves howled on an 18-4 run in the final 2:35 with four Dowd 3-pointers sparking the surge that helped turn a 37-20 lead to 55-26 at the break.

Dothan finished the opening half, hitting 21-of-31 shots and also converted baskets on three offensive rebounds after missed shots.

“We have had moments (like that this year),” Bynum said. “We have played in spurts but not a whole half. We have the potential to score offensively, but again we have to learn how to do for four quarters.”

The 6-foot-9 Dowd hit 8-of-9 field goals in the opening half, including 5-of-5 on 3-pointers, in scoring 22 points by the break. He finished the night with 28 points.

“That one kid just shot the lights out,” Fayson said. “We were playing decent defense I thought, but he made some tough shots. He played a great game. There is a reason Troy offered him a scholarship and he showed it.”

Cross tried to keep the Trojans in it, hitting four first-half 3-pointers and 14 of his 24 points during the opening two quarters.

Dothan came out a little sloppy in the third quarter with several turnovers and poor shot selection and the Trojans capitalized to slice the 29-point margin down to 17 late in the third quarter behind a couple of 3-pointers by Jayden Spearman.

Dowd, though, hit a 3-pointer and another jumper to push the margin back above 20 points where it stayed throughout the rest of the night.

All 12 Dothan players scored on the night. Following Dowd’s 28 points were 15 by Menefee and eight each from AJ Porter and Hornsby.

Spearman added 15 points to go with Cross’ 24 for Charles Henderson. Tyler Carton added eight points.

“Their coach is doing a great job with them,” Charles Henderson’s Fayson said. “Give them a lot of credit. They just outplayed us, plain and simple.”

Charles Henderson girls 47, Dothan 32: KK Hobdy had 33 points and Madison Ousley 10 to lead the Charles Henderson girls victory.

Charismia Doss led Dothan with 16 points and Monica Morrison followed with six points.