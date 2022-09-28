Dothan offers free shuttle services to Rip Hewes for Wolves home games

With large crowds expected over the next couple of weeks, including Thursday night, Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan City Schools are offering free shuttle services for Dothan football games to Rip Hewes Stadium from parking lots located a few blocks away.

City School officials announced on Tuesday that the free shuttle services would pick up and drop off fans at parking lots at Dothan Prep Academy near the bus area off Selma Street, in front of Dothan Prep off South Oates Street and in front of Doug Tew Recreation Center at the corner of Garland and Alice.

Shuttle Services will run continuously from 5:30 p.m.to 10:30 p.m., according to a release issued by Dothan City Schools on Tuesday.

Also, according to a parking map in the release, parking will also be made available on a grassy lot northwest of the stadium off of Stadium Drive and at Colby & Bottoms softball fields, just north of the stadium.

The city has lost close to 250 parking spaces around the stadium because of recent renovations to install beautifying trees in the home parking lot, building of new locker rooms and concession stands behind the north end zone and because of soil problems on part of the parking lot on the far south end.

The shuttle service will start with Thursday’s game against Central of Phenix City, one featuring two ranked teams at Rip Hewes for the first time since 2008. The host Dothan Wolves (5-1 overall, 3-1 in Class 7A, Region 2) are ranked No. 8 in the state with the visiting Red Devils from Phenix City (4-2, 3-1) ranked No. 5.

Officials are using Thursday’s game as a trial run for next week when nearby rival and current No. 7 state ranked Enterprise comes to Rip Hewes for what is expected to a packed, capacity crowd at the stadium.

Dothan also hosts No. 9 state ranked Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium on Oct. 21 for what could be another big crowd.