Dothan rallies to win Alabama Dixie Softball Ponytails state title

It only stands to reason the rematch to determine the Alabama Dixie Softball Ponytails (12-under) X-Play State Tournament championship would be another slugfest between Dothan National and Greenville, right?

Wrong.

Dothan had won 18-17 when the two met on the opening night of the five-day tournament, but when host-team Dothan battled back to win the title 5-4 Tuesday at James Oates Park, a ground ball out in the bottom of the fifth inning would prove to be the biggest play of the game.

“We asked her if she wanted to bunt or wanted to swing,” Dothan coach Brian Lindsey said of Mary Kathryn Middleton. “She said, ‘I’ll swing.’ When a kid tells you that at 12 years old, you’ve got to go with it.”

Dothan had the bases loaded with one out trailing 4-3 when Middleton came to the plate. However, an automatic out would follow whatever Middleton did due to Dothan being a player short on its roster Tuesday, making the at-bat that much more crucial.

Each team in the tournament is allowed 12 players and each of the 12 must bat in order. If a team is missing a player, which Dothan was for the finale, then an automatic out will be called wherever the girl is listed on the line-up card.

Middleton was the 11th batter in Dothan’s order. The automatic out was assigned to the missing 12th batter.

Dothan tied it at 4-4 when Braylin Jones, who had singled with one out, eventually scored on a wild pitch with Middleton at the plate.

Then came the big play.

“We just preached to her in our huddle to just put the ball in play to the right side,” Lindsey said.

Following the script to perfection, Middleton sent a grounder to second base which was fielded cleanly and the throw to first recorded the second out in the inning, but Raygan Butler came in to score the go-ahead run.

After that, the automatic out was announced with Dothan holding a 5-4 lead going to the final inning.

Lindsey then inserted Allie Potter in relief of his daughter, starting pitcher Lanie Brooke Lindsey, who had pitched the five previous innings and hung tough despite not having her best control in the circle.

“She was struggling a little bit at the plate and kind of takes that to the circle,” Lindsey said of Lanie Brooke. “But she’s got a mentality that she can get done what needs to be done. She didn’t want to come out the last inning, but I said, ‘Hey, a fresh arm can get us three outs.’”

It proved to be a good move.

Potter got a strikeout and fly out to second to sit down the first two Greenville batters in the sixth. Bradleigh Hickman then ripped a single, stole second and got to third on a wild pitch.

But with the tying run at third, Potter recorded a strikeout to end the game and send Dothan to the Dixie World Series scheduled to begin July 29 in Alexandria, La.

“We had them on the ropes and just had to go for the knockout,” Lindsey said of bringing Potter in to pitch. “We didn’t have the big hits today, but the winning run was a ground ball to second base to get the runner in.”

Dothan trailed 2-0 after the top of the first inning, but tied it at 2-2 in the bottom half when Campbell Mendheim doubled, stole third and scored on a wild pitch and Mary Van Rope scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Erin McKinley.

Greenville regained the lead at 3-2, but Dothan tied it back at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth. Greenville took back the lead in the fifth at 4-3 on an RBI single by Alli Newton before Dothan rallied to win it.

Lindsey never saw any panic in his team, and credited much of that to assistant coach Cliff Mendheim.

“That’s the mentality of this team, and honestly, it’s Cliff’s mentality, it really is,” Lindsey said. “He’s a positive spin on everything.

“I’m more of a realist looking at it half empty and he just balances it out. He and Scott Van Rope have been great assistants.”

Now it’s off to Louisiana for Lindsey and his team.

“I’ve got two boys who are 21 and 17, so I’ve been to three state baseball tournaments, but never been to a World Series in either one, so I’m tickled pink,” Lindsey said.

Team members: Lanie Brooke Lindsey, Raygan Butler, Mary Kathryn Middleton, Campbell Mendheim, Hayes Waddell, Mary Van Rope, Braylin Jones, Allie Potter, Ella Burgess, Tybrianna Nodd, Bailee Bertsch and Erin McKinley. Coaches are Brian Lindsey, Cliff Mendheim and Scott Van Rope.