Dothan High's Thomas Dowd has been selected to represent Alabama in the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game on Saturday, March 11 in Mobile, according to an AHSAA press release on Saturday.

Dowd, listed as a 6-foot-8 strong forward, was the lone Wiregrass player – girls or boys – selected to play in the all-star event.

Dowd will play for an Alabama team that will be directed by Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson.

A Troy signee, Dowd is averaging 18.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.5 block shots a game this season in helping the Wolves reach the Class 7A state tournament. Dothan faces Hoover Thursday in a state semifinal game in Birmingham. He is coming off a 26-point, 21-rebound, six assist and two block shot performance in Dothan’s 72-51 South Regional Tournament finals win over Baker.

Other members include 6-6 Kerrington Kiel of Class 5A state semifinalist Ramsay, and 6-2 guard John Brown of defending Class 4A state champion Jacksonville.

Other players on the 12-man squad are Austin’s Cameron Collins, Autaugaville’s Jaden Nixon, Grissom teammates RJ Johnson and Israel Miles, Huntsville’s Jamari Arnold, Blount’s Antonio Jackson, Piedmont’s Alex Odam, Spain Park’s Sam Wright and Vestavia Hill’s Win Miller.

All the players selected are current senior players.

The Alabama-Mississippi girls all-star games are set for the Mitchell Center on the University of South Alabama campus on March 11, with the girls tipping off at noon and the boys around 2 p.m.